Coldplay Announce 2022 Stadium Tour

Coldplay have announced a world stadium tour in support of their upcoming album, Music of the Spheres.

The expansive outing kicks off in March 2022 with the band’s first-ever concert in Costa Rica, followed by shows in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. The US portion of the tour begins in late April and includes dates at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Chicago’s Soldier Field, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A UK/European is scheduled for July and August, highlighted by three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium. For the majority of Coldplay’s tour, they’ll be supported by H.E.R.

In keeping with Coldplay’s commitment to make their tours “as environmentally beneficial as possible,” each concert will be powered by 100% renewable energy and one tree will be planted for every ticket sold. Additionally, the band is pledging to cut their overall tour emissions by 50%.

Tickets to Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres World Tour” go on sale to the general public starting October 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Registration for a fan verified pre-sale is now ongoing through October 17th, with the pre-sale itself beginning on October 20th.

Music of the Spheres arrives on October 15th. Ahead of the album’s release, we’ve heard the lead single “Higher Power,” the 10-minute closing track “Colortura,” and the BTS collaboration “My Universe.” How do the new songs compare to Coldplay’s classics? We recently ranked the band’s 10 best songs.

Coldplay 2022 Tour Dates:

03/18 – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Nacional

03/22 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico

03/25 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA *

03/29 – Guadalajara, MX @ Estadio Akron *

04/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *

04/23 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *

04/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium *

05/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium *

05/06 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium *

05/08 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium *

05/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *

06/01 – Washington, DC @ FedExField *

06/04 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *

06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

06/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium *

07/02 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park *

07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park *

07/08 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy *

07/10 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion *

07/12 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion *

07/16 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *

07/17 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *

08/05 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium *

08/06 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium *

08/12 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *

08/13 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *

08/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *

08/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park Stadium *

09/10 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Rock in Rio

* = w/ H.E.R.