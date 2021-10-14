Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Coldplay Announce 2022 Stadium Tour

The "Music of the Spheres World Tour" includes dates in the US, Caribbean, UK, Europe, and South America

Coldplay 2022 tour dates
Coldplay, photo by James Marcus Haney
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 14, 2021 | 9:10am ET

    Coldplay have announced a world stadium tour in support of their upcoming album, Music of the Spheres.

    The expansive outing kicks off in March 2022 with the band’s first-ever concert in Costa Rica, followed by shows in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. The US portion of the tour begins in late April and includes dates at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Chicago’s Soldier Field, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A UK/European is scheduled for July and August, highlighted by three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium. For the majority of Coldplay’s tour, they’ll be supported by H.E.R.

    In keeping with Coldplay’s commitment to make their tours “as environmentally beneficial as possible,” each concert will be powered by 100% renewable energy and one tree will be planted for every ticket sold. Additionally, the band is pledging to cut their overall tour emissions by 50%.

    Advertisement

    Tickets to Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres World Tour” go on sale to the general public starting October 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Registration for a fan verified pre-sale is now ongoing through October 17th, with the pre-sale itself beginning on October 20th.

    Coldplay Best Songs
     Editor's Pick
    Coldplay’s 10 Best Songs

    Music of the Spheres arrives on October 15th. Ahead of the album’s release, we’ve heard  the lead single “Higher Power,” the 10-minute closing track “Colortura,”  and the BTS collaboration “My Universe.” How do the new songs compare to Coldplay’s classics? We recently ranked the band’s 10 best songs.

    Coldplay 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/18 – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Nacional
    03/22 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico
    03/25 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA *
    03/29 – Guadalajara, MX @ Estadio Akron *
    04/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *
    04/23 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *
    04/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium *
    05/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium *
    05/06 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium *
    05/08 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium *
    05/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *
    06/01 – Washington, DC @ FedExField *
    06/04 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *
    06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *
    06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium *
    06/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium *
    07/02 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park *
    07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park *
    07/08 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy *
    07/10 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion *
    07/12 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion *
    07/16 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *
    07/17 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *
    08/05 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium *
    08/06 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium *
    08/12 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
    08/13 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
    08/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
    08/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park Stadium *
    09/10 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Rock in Rio

    Advertisement

    * = w/ H.E.R.

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

sza 2021 good days fall tour tickets live

SZA Announces "Good Days Fall 2021" Tour

October 14, 2021

cannibal corpse 2022 us tour

Cannibal Corpse Announce Spring 2022 US Tour

October 13, 2021

bill burr 2022 tour arena dates tickets

Bill Burr Announces 2022 Tour

October 12, 2021

Nightwish by Tina Korhonen

Nightwish Announce 2022 North American Tour

October 12, 2021

 

michael kiwanuka beautiful life new song stream

Michael Kiwanuka Returns with New Single "Beautiful Life": Stream

October 12, 2021

modern english after the snow 40th anniversary tour

Modern English Announce After the Snow 40th Anniversary North American Tour

October 11, 2021

Genesis tour 2021 breaking up reunion live video concert tickets quote mojo interview, photo by Martin Griffin

Genesis Postpone Tour Dates Due to COVID-19 Positive Test

October 8, 2021

built to spill west coast tour dates 2022

Built to Spill Announce 2021-2022 West Coast Tour Dates

October 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Coldplay Announce 2022 Stadium Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale