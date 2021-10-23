Menu
Coldplay Cover Pearl Jam’s “Nothingman” in Seattle: Watch

Chris Martin paid tribute to one of the bands "we fell in love with when we were just young teenagers in the '90s"

Coldplay cover Pearl Jam
Coldplay, photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images
October 23, 2021 | 6:05pm ET

    Coldplay celebrated the release of their latest album, Music of the Spheres, with a record release show at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on Friday night. In addition to playing songs from their ninth LP, Coldplay paid tribute to one of Seattle’s greatest bands: Pearl Jam.

    “So because we’re here in Seattle we wanted to pay tribute to all of the bands that we fell in love with when we were just young teenagers in the ’90s,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin told the audience. “This is a 44-year-old man remembering how much he fell in love with Pearl Jam in 1991. And if you told that kid he would be here singing this song, that kid would’ve said ‘Are you sure that’s a good idea?’ And I would’ve said ‘Maybe not!’ But we’re doing it!”

    And with that, Martin and drummer Will Champion segued into a performance of Pearl Jam’s “Nothingman,” with Martin playing acoustic guitar and Champion on piano.

    Related Video

    At the end of the song, Martin said, “If Eddie [Vedder] ever hears this, I love you, man. Thanks for being so kind to our band.”

    The full concert was streamed live on Amazon Prime, and you can find pro-shot video of Coldplay’s “Nothingman” cover below.

    Next year, Pearl Jam will embark on a world tour in support of Music of the Spheres. Tickets went on sale on Friday, and are available to purchase here.

