Coldplay Cover PinkPantheress’ “Just for Me” for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge: Watch

Coldplay stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge today and performed a set that included a stirring cover of PinkPantheress’ “Just for Me.” Watch the session below.

On a circular stage littered with lights, Chris Martin transformed the electro-pop stalker vibes of the rising star’s to hell with it cut into a reflective, piano-strewn ballad. “I found the street of the house in which you stay,” he crooned before his bandmates joined in for the final chorus and coda. “My diary’s full of your name on every page/ ‘Cause I read somewhere you’ll fall in love with me/ And I’ll try and try again one day, you’ll see.”

“I was learning about PinkPantheress, and she’s so great and talented and wonderful and from the West Country,” Martin said during the radio interview that coincided with the number. “It’s a brilliant, brilliant song. Excited to watch what she does.”

Advertisement

Related Video

During the set, the band also performed their latest single “My Universe” (sans collaborators BTS) as well as 2002’s “The Scientist” and Music of the Spheres album cut “Human Heart,” the latter of which featured an appearance by rising R&B duo We Are KING.

Watch Coldplay’s entire BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge session below.

Last week, Coldplay covered Pearl Jam’s “Nothingman” at their album release concert in Seattle, and also performed their new song “Let Somebody Go” on The Late Late Show with James Corden with an assist from collaborator Selena Gomez. Meanwhile, tickets for their 2022 intercontinental tour in support of Music of the Spheres are on sale now.

Advertisement

Advertisement