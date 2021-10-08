Menu
Conway the Machine Shares New Single “Piano Love”: Stream

The lead-off single from his forthcoming LP God Don't Make Mistakes

October 8, 2021 | 12:44pm ET

    Conway the Machine has released his new single “Piano Love” via Shady Records. Stream it below.

    On the track, the rapper drops his verses over a haunting, trippy piano loop and syncopated production. “Bought my bitch the Chanel jacket with the big Chanel bag/ Sneak the hammer in the club, the realest bitch I ever had/ My plug like Lulu, give me whatever I ask/ Bucket low like Ace Boogie, I re-up two hundred cash,” he declares over a beat produced by The Alchemist.

    “Piano Love” serves as the lead single for Conway’s upcoming debut album on Shady Records, God Don’t Make Mistakes. While a release date for the LP has yet to be announced, the project will follow his 2020 studio set From King to a God and his April mixtape La Maquina.

    The soon-to-be-released full-length is a long time coming. Back in November 2017, the Griselda member first opened up to Consequence about signing to Eminem’s label.

    “With ‘Piano Love’ I am giving my fans what they love me for, grimy raps on an insane beat from The Alchemist; something magical that sets the tone for the rest of God Don’t Make Mistakes. If you’ve been a Conway fan from day one, you’re going to absolutely love the first single,” the Buffalo MC promised in a statement.

    In May, the rapper swung by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the La Maquina standout “Scatter Brain” with both J.I.D. and Ludacris. Since then he’s also been featured on DMX’s posthumous album Exodus (on “Hood Blues” with Westside Gunn and Benny the Butcher) and collaborated with Lil Wayne and AZ on the latter’s “Ritual.”

