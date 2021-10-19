Menu
John Cho Issues a Beatdown in Stylish Cowboy Bebop Trailer: Watch

Netflix's live-action adaptation of the space Western anime arrives on November 19th

cowboy bebop live-action netflix trailer john cho
Cowboy Bebop (Netflix)
October 19, 2021

    After much anticipation, the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop comes to Netflix next month and today, the streamer shared the stylish teaser trailer.

    In the clip, fans get a closer look at André Neme’s interpretation of the space Western anime. Filmed in a style reminiscent of ’70s action movies, the trailer shows the camaraderie between the trio of bounty hunter protagonists. The easily distracted Spike Spiegel (John Cho) teams up with the irritable Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and no-nonsense Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda).

    In spite of their bickering, the team still manages to get out of some sticky situations with slick fighting moves and sometimes ill-advised shooting. Spike’s archnemesis Vicious (Alex Hassell) also makes a brief appearance. Watch the trailer below.

    Related Video

    Rounding out the main cast is Elena Satine as femme fatale Julia. Shinichirō Watanabe, the director of the original Cowboy Bebop anime, serves as a consultant on the new series, while original composer Yoko Kanno is providing the score.

    Prior to the trailer, Netflix shared the opening title sequence and first look images. All 10 episodes of the show’s first season will premiere on November 19th, which coincides with the 20th anniversary of the original series broadcasting on Adult Swim in 2001.

    In the meantime, fans have plenty of time to catch up on the original anime before diving into the reboot. All 26 episodes are coming to Netflix on October 21st.

