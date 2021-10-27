Cowboy Bebop Trailer Brings Anime to Stylish Life: Watch

After releasing a teaser clip a week ago, Netflix has now delivered the first full trailer for the upcoming live-action Cowboy Bebop adaptation.

Dripping with style and featuring a fresh score by original composer Yoko Kanno, this trailer should be thrilling for Cowboy Bebop fans and newcomers alike. From the looks of things, showrunner André Nemec and his directors, Alex Garcia Lopez and Michael Katleman (each with five hour-long episodes to their credit), having taken care to pay direct tribute to the source material while creating something unlike anything we’ve seen before.

The trailer gives us new looks at stars John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine. We also get spectacular views of the title starship, plus the good boy himself, Ein. Fans will also notice appearances from antagonists Pierrot Le Fou (Josh Randall) and Vicious (Alex Hassell).

Check out the Cowboy Bebop trailer below. The full series hits Netflix on November 19th.