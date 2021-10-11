Menu
Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Guest Stars: Jon Hamm, Woody Harrelson & Bill Hader

Vince Vaughn, Tracey Ullman, Kayley Cuoco, and Patton Oswalt are also set to cameo

October 11, 2021 | 5:23pm ET

    Curb Your Enthusiasm returns to HBO for its 11th season on Sunday, October 24th. In anticipation, longtime Curb collaborator Richard Lewis has offered a peak at some of the notable names set to make guest appearances on the upcoming season.

    Jon Hamm, who shadowed Larry David in the standout Season 10 episode “Two Larrys,” is returning for Season 11. Vince Vaughn, who played Marty Funkhouser’s half brother Freddy in four of last season’s episodes, is also coming back for more Larry.

    They’ll be joined by newcomers Woody Harrelson, Bill Hader, Patton Oswalt, Tracey Ullman, Julie Bowen, and Kaley Cuoco, who are all set to make their Curb debuts.

    Richard Lewis, who previously cast doubt about his own availability for Season 11 due to a string of recent surgeries, has also confirmed his participation, as has fellow Curb favorite Ted Danon.

    As for the show’s main cast, Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, and J.B. Smoove are all back in the fold.

    Season 11 will span ten episodes in total. The 40-minute season premiere airs Sunday, October 24th beginning at 10:40 p.m. ET/PT, with new episodes airing subsequent Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET.

