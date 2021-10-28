Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Cypress Hill Premiere New Single “Open Ya Mind”: Stream

The latest from the weed rap legends

Cypress Hill 2021
Cypress Hill, photo by Eitan Miskevich
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 28, 2021 | 12:06pm ET

    Cypress Hill are gearing up to release their as-yet-unnamed tenth studio album at the top of 2022, but the hip-hop legends couldn’t close out 2021 without another preview for patient fans: Today, they’ve shared the groovy new single “Open Ya Mind.”

    In the 30 years since they released their debut album, Cypress Hill haven’t shied away from their stance on marijuana. “Open Ya Mind” is a no-holds-barred examination on the US government’s handling of recreational cannabis, detailing lawmakers’ ambiguity on the issue, as well as the discrepancy between states’ legalization and the countless individuals who are currently incarcerated for nonviolent drug offenses: “Have you seen the news? They legalized in California /But the feds still tryin’ to put the pressure on ya,” goes the chorus.

    With a beat by Detroit rapper Black Milk, “Open Ya Mind” is a laid-back jam that calls to mind Cypress Hill’s early career in the ’90s, though its conscious message is topically relevant for 2021. Stream “Open Ya Mind” below. Previously, the group shared “Champion Sound.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    You can learn more about Cypress Hill’s revolutionary weed rap on the recent season of The Opus: Cypress Hill. In particular, the fourth and final episode of the season examines the group’s impact on cannabis culture. The trio also recently released a graphic novel detailing their origins called Cypress Hill: Tres Equis.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

hurray for the riff raff life on earth album nonesuch records rhododendron music video lead single stream

Hurray for the Riff Raff Announces New Album LIFE ON EARTH, Shares "RHODODENDRON": Stream

October 28, 2021

Spoon 2022

Spoon Announce New Album Lucifer on the Sofa, Share "The Hardest Cut": Stream

October 28, 2021

Japanese Breakfast

Japanese Breakfast Covers Weezer on Surprise Live at Electric Lady EP: Stream

October 28, 2021

beach bunny oxygen new single stream

Beach Bunny Unveil New Single "Oxygen": Stream

October 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cypress Hill Premiere New Single "Open Ya Mind": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale