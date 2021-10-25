Damon Albarn on His New Solo Album and What’s Next for Gorillaz



Damon Albarn catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new solo album, The Nearer the Fountain More Pure the Stream Flow, the original concept of writing and recording it in Iceland, and the vibrations that attract his various projects around the world.

The Blur/Gorillaz frontman also tells us how his childhood drawings inspired the album track “Combustion,” the ghosts that haunt “The Tower of Montevideo,” and the complicated layers of “Particles.”

Albarn also tips us off on what Gorillaz are up to, which includes a Bad Bunny collaboration, and how the next season of their Song Machine may be shorter videos made for TikTok.

