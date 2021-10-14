Daniel Craig Prefers Gay Bars Because of “Aggressive Dick Swinging at Hetero Bars”

Daniel Craig has said that he prefers to frequent gay bars because that way he can avoid the culture of “aggressive dick swinging at hetero bars.”

The James Bond actor dropped this pearl of wisdom during a new appearance on the Lunch with Bruce podcast with his pal Bruce Bozzi. “I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember,” Craig said. “One of the reasons is because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often.”

When it comes to performative masculinity at straight venues, Craig added, “I just got very sick of as a kid, because it was like: ‘I don’t want to end up in a punch-up.’ And I did. That would happen quite a lot. And it [a gay bar] would just be a good place to go.”

In his experience, gay bars are much more welcoming. “You didn’t really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was OK. And it was a very safe place to be.” Besides, these institutions came with perks for a handsome straight man. “I could meet girls there, cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was kind of an ulterior motive.”

The conversation was pegged to an old kerfuffle. In 2010, paparazzi photographed Craig hugging Bozzi outside of a gay bar. “We kind of got caught, I suppose, which was kind of weird because we were doing nothing fucking wrong. What happened is we were having a nice night and I kind of was talking to you about my life when my life was changing and we got drunk and I was like, ‘Oh, let’s just go to a bar, come on, let’s fucking go out.’”

Craig thought the attention those photographs received was utterly ridiculous. “We’re tactile,” he told his old friend. “We love each other. We give each other hugs, it’s OK. We’re two fucking grown men.”

Over the rest of the interview, Bozzi asked Craig about his final movie as James Bond, No Time to Die, as well as his upcoming films Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3. The conversation about gay bars happens around the 53-minute mark, and you can listen to the podcast below.

Last month, Craig tiptoed into the controversy over whether a woman should play James Bond, saying, “There should simply be better parts for women.”

