Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan and Soulsavers Covers Neil Young, Bob Dylan, More on New Album Imposter

The Depeche Mode singer also reimagines PJ Harvey, Charlie Chaplin, and many more on the forthcoming album, out November 12th

Dave Gahan and Soulsavers, photo by Spencer Ostrander and Joe Magowan
October 4, 2021 | 4:12pm ET

    If you ask us, there’s been a huge boom of covers since March 2020.  Dave Gahan is throwing his hat into the ring with the forthcoming album Imposter, which will see the Depeche Mode singer reimagine twelve songs alongside his longtime musical partner Soulsavers — a.k.a. Rich Machin. The album, due out November 12th via Columbia, will include covers of well-loved classics like Neil Young’s “A Man Needs a Maid” and Bob Dylan’s “Not Dark Yet.”

    “When I listen to other people’s voices and songs — more importantly the way they sing them and interpret the words — I feel at home,” Gahan said in a statement. “I identify with it. It comforts me more than anything else. There’s not one performer on the record who I haven’t been moved by…I know we made something special, and I hope other people feel that and it takes them on a little kind of trip — especially people who love music and have for years.”

    Unlike their previous collaborations, which were mostly remote, Imposter was recorded live at Malibu’s Shangri-La Recording Studio with a full band. “This was the first time we were all in one space,” Gahan added. “It was kind of lucky [timing] as well. Arriving at Shangri-La every day, it was magical. We’d have coffee, go in, and work.”

    So, if you’ve ever wanted to hear a twist on PJ Harvey’s “The Desperate Kingdom of Love,” Charlie Chaplin’s “Smile,” or beloved standards like “Always on My Mind” or “I Held My Baby Last Night,” now’s your chance! Later this week, Gahan and Machin will preview the album with their cover of Cat Power’s “Metal Heart.” For now, check out the artwork and tracklist to Imposter below.

    The last album Gahan and Machin did together was 2015’s Angels & Ghosts.

    Imposter Artwork:

    dave gahan and soulsavers announce covers album imposter

    Imposter Tracklist:
    01. The Dark End of the Street
    02. Strange Religion
    03. Lilac Wine
    04. I Held My Baby Last Night
    05. A Man Needs a Maid
    06. Metal Heart
    07. Shut Me Down
    08. Where My Love Lies Asleep
    09. Smile
    10. The Desperate Kingdom of Love
    11. Not Dark Yet
    12. Always on My Mind

