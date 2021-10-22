Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan and Soulsavers Cover Soul Classic “The Dark End of the Street”: Stream

The 1967 song was originally recorded by James Carr

dave gahan soulsavers dark end of the street james carr cover stream
Dave Gahan and Soulsavers, photo by Spencer Ostrander and Joe Magowan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 22, 2021 | 11:45am ET

    Depeche Mode singer Dave Gahan has teamed up with longtime musical partner Soulsavers (aka Rich Machin) to take on the 1967 soul classic “The Dark End of the Street.” The duo’s version of the track appears on their upcoming covers album Imposter.

    For their take, Gahan stays faithful to the original and is joined by a group of background singers on the last verse, which features lyrics like “When the daylight hour rolls around/ And by chance we’re both downtown/ If we should meet, just walk on by/ Oh darling, please don’t cry.”

    Written by Chips Moman and Dan Penn in 1966, “The Dark End Of The Street” was initially recorded by James Carr. The track became Carr’s signature single, peaking at No. 10 on the Billboard Black Singles Chart and No. 77 on the Hot 100. Since then, it’s been covered by the likes of Aretha Franklin, Percy Sledge, Dolly Parton, Elvis Costello, and Frank Black.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Check out Dave Gahan and Soulsavers’ version of “The Dark End of the Street” below.

    Imposter is due out November 12th. Thus far, we’ve heard Gahan’s take on Cat Power’s “Metal Heart,” and the album will also include covers of other classics like Neil Young’s “A Man Needs a Maid” and Bob Dylan’s “Not Dark Yet.”

    Advertisement

     

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

helado negro far in new album stream

Helado Negro Shares New Album Far In: Stream

October 22, 2021

dj snake ozuna megan thee stallion lisa blackpink sg music video new single stream

DJ Snake Taps Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and BLACKPINK's Lisa for "SG": Stream

October 22, 2021

nick cave and the bad seeds b-sides and rarities part ii new album compilation stream

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Drop B-Sides and Rarities: Part II: Stream

October 22, 2021

slash myles kennedy conspirators new album 4

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and Conspirators Announce New Album and Tour, Share "The River Is Rising": Stream

October 22, 2021

 

rufus du sol surrender track by track new album stream

RÜFÜS DU SOL Break Down Their New Album Surrender Track by Track: Exclusive

October 22, 2021

Swedish House Mafia 2022 tour dates

Swedish House Mafia Announce 2022 Reunion Tour, Share The Weeknd Collab "Moth to Flame"

October 22, 2021

duran duran future past new album stream

Duran Duran Release New Album FUTURE PAST: Stream

October 22, 2021

My Morning Jacket album stream new music video apple music spotify record LP cover art tracklist, photo by Austin Nelson

My Morning Jacket Release New Self-Titled Album: Stream

October 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan and Soulsavers Cover Soul Classic "The Dark End of the Street": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale