Dave Grohl’s Daughter Got Her First Piano Lesson from Paul McCartney

Dave Grohl has revealed that none other than Paul McCartney gave his daughter her very first piano lesson.

According to the Foo Fighters frontman, who is currently promoting his upcoming memoir The Storyteller, the sweet moment happened rather spontaneously after McCartney and his wife stopped by the Grohls’ house for a night of pizza (!) and wine.

“He just can’t help himself,” Grohl said of the former Beatle. “So he sits down at the piano and starts playing ‘Lady Madonna’… In my f**king house! My mind is blown, I can’t believe this is happening. This is like the most crazy full-circle moment of my entire life.”

At that point, the rocker recounts that his daughter Harper, then five, walked into the room and took an interest in what McCartney was doing on the piano, even going as far as to give him a dollar tip on top of the piano.

“She’d never taken a lesson to play any instrument at that point and she sat down and watched his hands,” Grohl continued. “They sat down together, and he was showing her what to play, and they wrote a song together.”

As if that wasn’t sweet enough, the former Nirvana member caught Harper playing the same song the next day all by herself from memory. Watch Grohl tell the story below.

The Storyteller arrives officially on October 5th (order your copy here). In the run up to its release, he’s shared a number of other great anecdotes, including how he seriously considered joining GWAR back in the day; how he once flew redeye from Australia to US so that he could attend a father-daughter dance; and his recollection of Lemmy’s “disgusting” apartment.

This week, Grohl will embark on a short book tour in support of The Storyteller. You can purchase tickets to the NYC and DC dates here, and the LA dates here.

