Dave Grohl Reads Ringo Starr’s Bedtime Story Octopus’s Garden: Watch

"I love this story because it was written by someone who plays the drums -- just like me"

CBeebies (BBC)
October 8, 2021 | 5:59pm ET

    Dave Grohl was the latest guest on the BBC’s CBeebies, choosing as his bedtime story the 2014 children’s book Octopus’s Garden by Ringo Starr.

    Grohl began by saying that his favorite books take him to places he wishes he could visit. He added, “I love this story because it was written by someone who plays the drums — just like me!”

    Octopus’s Garden is based on Starr’s own song of the same name from Abbey Road, with illustrations by Ben Cort. Some of Cort’s whimsical drawings are flashed across the screen, or else the video would be indistinguishable from Grohl reciting the lyrics to a The Beatles’ song in a calming voice. He clearly enjoyed the experience, pointing to himself and saying, “I’d like to be under the sea in an Octopus’s garden in the shade.” Check out the bedtime story below.

    Other CBeebies stories have been read by Tom Hardy and Josh Homme, and last year Iggy Pop shared a bedtime tale about his beloved dog Tromba.

    As for Dave Grohl, he recently wrote his own collection of stories, Dave Grohl: The Storyteller – Tales In Life & Music. Earlier this week he offered a preview at an intimate show in New York City, and you can read our review now. His band Foo Fighters are also on tour, and tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

