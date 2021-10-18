David Ellefson has given his first interview since being ousted from Megadeth earlier this year.

Ellefson was fired from the thrash band after an embarrassing sexually compromising online encounter with a young woman went public, but seemed unfazed in the new interview. The bassist is currently promoting his new band, The Lucid, and opened up about his career after Megadeth.

“It’s fun to create for creation’s sake and not because it has to be motivated from anything else,” Ellefson told Aftershocks TV (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). “So I guess I’m kind of glad to just be right where I’m at. To be honest, I’m perfectly content and happy where I am right now. I’m not gonna lie — it’s perfectly fine. So I’m all good.”

Ellefson doesn’t get into specifics regarding the incident that led to his removal from Megadeth. Instead, the bassist focuses on the positive aspects of his career at the moment, namely The Lucid, who just released their self-titled debut album last week.

The supergroup was actually formed before Ellefson’s exit from Megadeth, though the official announcement of the debut album came after his firing from the legendary thrash band. The Lucid’s lineup is rounded out by Sponge vocalist Vinnie Dombroski, Fear Factory drummer Mike Heller, and Bang Tango guitarist Drew Fortier.

Ellefson said of playing music with his new bandmates, “I needed to just kind of get the joy back into music and playing and just kind of connect with why I fell in love with rock and roll and playing bass and getting in a room with dudes and making music again. And then, the last years or so, back at the big dance and doing that.”

Watch the full interview with David Ellefson and The Lucid, and stream the band’s debut single “Maggot Wind,” below.

