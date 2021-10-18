Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

David Ellefson Gives First Post-Megadeth Interview: “I’m Perfectly Content”

"I'm kind of glad to just be right where I'm at"

david ellefson first interview post megadeth 2021
David Ellefson (photo by Raymond Ahner)
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 18, 2021 | 3:50pm ET

    David Ellefson has given his first interview since being ousted from Megadeth earlier this year.

    Ellefson was fired from the thrash band after an embarrassing sexually compromising online encounter with a young woman went public, but seemed unfazed in the new interview. The bassist is currently promoting his new band, The Lucid, and opened up about his career after Megadeth.

    “It’s fun to create for creation’s sake and not because it has to be motivated from anything else,” Ellefson told Aftershocks TV (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). “So I guess I’m kind of glad to just be right where I’m at. To be honest, I’m perfectly content and happy where I am right now. I’m not gonna lie — it’s perfectly fine. So I’m all good.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Ellefson doesn’t get into specifics regarding the incident that led to his removal from Megadeth. Instead, the bassist focuses on the positive aspects of his career at the moment, namely The Lucid, who just released their self-titled debut album last week.

    The supergroup was actually formed before Ellefson’s exit from Megadeth, though the official announcement of the debut album came after his firing from the legendary thrash band. The Lucid’s lineup is rounded out by Sponge vocalist Vinnie Dombroski, Fear Factory drummer Mike Heller, and Bang Tango guitarist Drew Fortier.

    Megadeth Timeline Dave Mustaine David Ellefson
     Editor's Pick
    A Timeline of the “Strained Relationship” Between Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine and Ousted Bassist David Ellefson

    Ellefson said of playing music with his new bandmates, “I needed to just kind of get the joy back into music and playing and just kind of connect with why I fell in love with rock and roll and playing bass and getting in a room with dudes and making music again. And then, the last years or so, back at the big dance and doing that.”

    Advertisement

    Watch the full interview with David Ellefson and The Lucid, and stream the band’s debut single “Maggot Wind,” below.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

Above Ground 3 beneft

Corey Taylor, Billy Idol, Perry Farrell and More to Perform Classic Sex Pistols and Lou Reed Albums for Charity

October 18, 2021

Andrea Meyer death

Metal Musician Andrea Meyer Among Five People Killed by Bow-and-Arrow Attack in Norway

October 18, 2021

Zack de la Rocha and Tom Morello

Tom Morello Declares Zack de la Rocha the "Greatest Frontman of All Time"

October 18, 2021

Rob Zombie

Rob Zombie Confirms Munsters Cast with New Photo in Front of 1313 Mockingbird Lane

October 18, 2021

 

king buffalo new album acheron

King Buffalo Announce New Album Acheron, Recorded in an Underground Cave

October 18, 2021

System of a Down live debuts

System of a Down Return to Stage, Perform Two Comeback Singles Live for First Time: Watch

October 17, 2021

Iron Maiden Principal

Iron Maiden-Loving School Principal Can Keep Job Despite Petition to Oust Her

October 17, 2021

Vince Neil falls off stage

Vince Neil Rushed to Hospital After Falling Off Stage

October 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

David Ellefson Gives First Post-Megadeth Interview: "I'm Perfectly Content"

Menu Shop Search Sale