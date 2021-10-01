David Lee Roth has released the new solo song “Low-Rez Sunset,” accompanied by a music video featuring original artwork by the Van Halen frontman.

On the new song, Roth takes up an acoustic pop sound, applying his iconic voice to a laid back groove. It sounds like those classic Roth cuts on the early Van Halen albums, with a show-tunesy vibe and humorous lyrics.

The fact that Diamond Dave also illustrated the video’s Flash-style animation makes the new song even more special. The track originally appeared as part of last fall’s “The Roth Project,” an online comic narrated by Roth featuring five solo songs.

That recording sessions featured Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 on guitar and bass, Greg Bissonette on drums, Brett Tuggle on keyboards, and Luis Conte on percussion. Along with “Low-Rez Sunset,” four other songs were co-written with John 5 and recorded several years ago at Henson Recording Studios in Hollywood, California: “Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill” (which DLR released last year in tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen), “Alligator Pants”, “Giddy-Up!” and “Manda Bala.”

Previously, John 5 commented on working with Roth at Henson as far back as 2015. The guitarist compared DLR’s voice on the songs to “old Van Halen … just that sound, that tone.”

“I would just go to his house and I’d write these songs with him, and he would say, ‘Let’s go into the studio,'” John 5 told Guitar Player magazine [via Blabbermouth]. “So he would go to Henson studio and record these songs. They came out… They’re so good. They’re so good.”

In other news, Roth announced he will return to Las Vegas for a New Year’s residency after the pandemic halted his 2020 stint at the House of Blues. Tickets for the five Vegas shows are available here.

Watch the video for “Low-Rez Sunset” below.