Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

David Lee Roth Shares Music Video for New Song “Low-Rez Sunset”: Stream

The latest release from the Van Halen singer's sessions with Rob Zombie guitarist John 5

david lee roth low rez sunset video
David Lee Roth (photo by Philip Cosores)
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 1, 2021 | 2:03pm ET

    David Lee Roth has released the new solo song “Low-Rez Sunset,” accompanied by a music video featuring original artwork by the Van Halen frontman.

    On the new song, Roth takes up an acoustic pop sound, applying his iconic voice to a laid back groove. It sounds like those classic Roth cuts on the early Van Halen albums, with a show-tunesy vibe and humorous lyrics.

    The fact that Diamond Dave also illustrated the video’s Flash-style animation makes the new song even more special. The track originally appeared as part of last fall’s “The Roth Project,” an online comic narrated by Roth featuring five solo songs.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    That recording sessions featured Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 on guitar and bass, Greg Bissonette on drums, Brett Tuggle on keyboards, and Luis Conte on percussion. Along with “Low-Rez Sunset,” four other songs were co-written with John 5 and recorded several years ago at Henson Recording Studios in Hollywood, California: “Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill” (which DLR released last year in tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen), “Alligator Pants”, “Giddy-Up!” and “Manda Bala.”

    Gene Simmons apologizes to David Lee Roth
     Editor's Pick
    Gene Simmons Apologizes to David Lee Roth: “I Am So Sorry and Ashamed” That I “Hurt His Feelings”

    Previously, John 5 commented on working with Roth at Henson as far back as 2015. The guitarist compared DLR’s voice on the songs to “old Van Halen … just that sound, that tone.”

    “I would just go to his house and I’d write these songs with him, and he would say, ‘Let’s go into the studio,'” John 5 told Guitar Player magazine [via Blabbermouth]. “So he would go to Henson studio and record these songs. They came out… They’re so good. They’re so good.”

    Advertisement

    In other news, Roth announced he will return to Las Vegas for a New Year’s residency after the pandemic halted his 2020 stint at the House of Blues. Tickets for the five Vegas shows are available here.

    Watch the video for “Low-Rez Sunset” below.

Latest Stories

illuminati hotties release let me do one more stream

illuminati hotties Share Fantastic New Album Let Me Do One More: Stream

October 1, 2021

jason isbell midnight train to georgia gladys knight and the pips new cover stream

Jason Isbell Takes the "Midnight Train to Georgia" with Brittney Spencer and John Paul White: Stream

October 1, 2021

Ministry new album stream

Ministry Unleash New Album Moral Hygiene: Stream

October 1, 2021

strand of oaks track by track in heaven album interview exclusive stream

Strand of Oaks Break Down New Album In Heaven Track by Track: Exclusive

October 1, 2021

 

mastodon teardrinker video

Mastodon Unveil Emotionally Heavy New Song "Teardrinker": Stream

October 1, 2021

hovvdy True Love track by track album stream

Hovvdy Break Down New Album True Love Track by Track: Exclusive

October 1, 2021

phoebe bridgers bo burnham that funny feeling inside cover

Phoebe Bridgers Releases Cover of Bo Burnham's "That Funny Feeling": Stream

October 1, 2021

Lady Gaga Love For Sale stream Tony Bennet new song music video collaborative record Apple Music vinyl Spotify Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett (Columbia/Interscope)

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga Release New Collaborative Album Love For Sale: Stream

October 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

David Lee Roth Shares Music Video for New Song "Low-Rez Sunset": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale