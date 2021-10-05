Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

David Lee Roth Remarkably Almost Predicted the Exact Date of His Retirement Back in 1991

The singer's prediction in the "A Lil' Ain't Enough" video was only off by a few days

david lee roth predicted retirement 1991
David Lee Roth (photo by Philip Cosores)
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 5, 2021 | 12:19pm ET

    It appears that David Lee Roth predicted his recent retirement announcement 30 years ago, almost to the exact day.

    In the music video for his 1991 solo single “A Lil Ain’t Enough,” the longtime Van Halen frontman looks into a crystal ball and gazes into his future.

    At first, he sees a billboard that reads: “Diamond Dave And THE ABSOLUTE FINAL TOUR.” Then, a Delorean-esque vehicle pulls up, and out from the suicide doors steps an overweight, aged Roth. The date “October 10th, 2021” flashes across the screen while spacesuit-wearing paparazzi bombard the singer.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    If only Roth had a waited just a few more days, he would have been spot-on. Last week, Diamond Dave announced that his upcoming five-date Las Vegas residency would be his final shows ever. He implied that health issues are forcing him to hang up his mic.

    “I am throwing in the shoes,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m retiring.” He added that he thought that he would’ve been the first classic member of Van Halen to pass away, not Eddie Van Halen. “I thought I might have been the first, frankly. I might have thought the Marlboro Man might’ve gotten me. ‘Hey Ed, objects in the rearview mirror are probably me.’ … And my doctors, my handlers, compelled me to really address that every time I go onstage, I endanger that future.”

    The news was a shock, considering Roth had released a new solo single featuring John 5 that morning and had just announced that he was returning for the upcoming Vegas residency.

    Advertisement

    David Lee Roth retiring
     Editor's Pick
    David Lee Roth Is Retiring After New Year’s Las Vegas Residency: “These Are My Last Five Shows”

    Regarding the Vegas shows, Roth said: “I’ve got a band that is doing what [Alex Van Halen] and I used to call a ‘block,’ that means 75 rehearsals for one show. We are bringing it in classic VH style. Alex and I are the only version, that was his message. There is no other variation. There is no torch being passed. There is no other side to this coin. This is classic, in-your-face Van Halen.”

    Watch David Lee Roth predict his retirement in the video for “A Lil Ain’t Enough” below, and pick up tickets to one of his last five shows ever via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

drum together charity cover

Ringo Starr, Chad Smith, Nandi Bushell Among 100-Plus Drummers on Charity Cover of Beatles' "Come Together": Stream

October 5, 2021

portrayal of guilt where the suffering never ends video

Portrayal of Guilt Unveil Eerie Music Video for New Song "...Where the Suffering Never Ends": Stream

October 5, 2021

AFI new song

AFI Unveil New Song "Caught" Ahead of 2022 US Tour: Stream

October 5, 2021

Nirvana Nevermind Billy Idol

Billy Idol on Nirvana's Nevermind: I Knew It Was the Next Big Thing as Soon as I Heard It

October 4, 2021

 

fart guitar pedal kickstarter

Fart-Sound Guitar Pedal a Big Hit on Kickstarter: Hear It Rip on GN’R, AC/DC, Nirvana, and Zeppelin Classics

October 4, 2021

seether shaun morgan machine gun kelly slipknot

Seether Singer Congratulates Crowd for Booing Machine Gun Kelly: "They Were Doing God's Work"

October 4, 2021

Circle Jerks tour

Circle Jerks Announce New North American Tour Leg with 7Seconds and Negative Approach

October 4, 2021

sabaton new album the war to end all wars

Sabaton Announce New Album The War to End All Wars, Unveil Artwork and Tracklist

October 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

David Lee Roth Remarkably Almost Predicted the Exact Date of His Retirement Back in 1991

Menu Shop Search Sale