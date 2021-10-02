David Lee Roth Is Retiring After New Year’s Las Vegas Residency: “These Are My Last Five Shows”

David Lee Roth has revealed that his recently announced Las Vegas residency will be his “last five shows” ever. In a new interview, the Van Halen singer says is retiring from performing, implying that health issues are forcing him to hang up his microphone.

While speaking with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, DLR stated, “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring. This is the first, and only, official announcement. … You’ve got the news. Share it with the world.”

As opposed to a standard interview, DLR spoke for several minutes straight, telling a story about Van Halen’s origins, and letting the reporter know that he has been speaking with Alex Van Halen several times day. “Al and I have been talking, and I can’t speak for him just yet, but he knows what I am about to say … We speak to each other constantly, two or three times a day. We laugh like pirates.”

During the lengthy monologue, Roth also addressed Eddie Van Halen’s death, referring to the “departure of my beloved classmate.” The singer mentioned that he thought that he, not Eddie, would be the first Van Halen member to pass away, and that he might not be long for this world. “I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter,” said DLR.

He added, “I thought I might have been the first, frankly. I might have thought the Marlboro Man might’ve gotten me. ‘Hey Ed, objects in the rearview mirror are probably me.’ … And my doctors, my handlers, compelled me to really address that every time I go onstage, I endanger that future.”

Regarding the Las Vegas shows, DLR stated, “I’ve got a band that is doing what Al and I used to call a ‘block,’ that means 75 rehearsals for one show. We are bringing it in classic VH style. Alex and I are the only version, that was his message. There is no other variation. There is no torch being passed. There is no other side to this coin. This is classic, in-your-face Van Halen.”

He ended the one-sided conversation by saying, “I’ve given you all I’ve got to give. It’s been an amazing, great run, no regrets, nothing to say about anybody. I’ll miss you all. Stay frosty.”

Could it mean that Alex Van Halen will be playing with David Lee Roth during his final shows? Diamond Dave has always been colorful with his words, so it’s hard to know for sure.

What it does mean is that this is your last chance to see the Van Halen frontman perform live. DLR will play the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on December 31st, as well as January 1st, 5th, 7th, and 8th. Tickets to the Vegas residency dates are available via Ticketmaster.

Over the summer, Diamond Dave defended himself when KISS’ Gene Simmons seemingly compared him to a “bloated naked Elvis on the bathroom floor.” DLR responded by issuing Simmons’ 18 middle fingers via Instagram, and Simmons later apologized. Before the pandemic, Roth had been opening for KISS on their farewell tour, but he was no longer part of the tour when it resumed in August of this year.

Earlier today, DLR released a new solo single called “Lo-Rez Sunset,” featuring an animated music video with his own illustrations.

Hear David Lee Roth’s full interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal at this location.

