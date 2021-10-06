Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Deap Vally Announce New Album Marriage, Share “Magic Medicine”: Stream

Third release of 2021 following a pair of EPs

deap vally marriage new album announcement magic medicine new song video stream
Deap Vally, photo by Ericka Clevinger with Kelsey Hart
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 6, 2021 | 11:59am ET

    Deap Vally have announced their new album Marriage, due out November 19th via Cooking Vinyl. The LA-based duo also shared the lead single “Magic Medicine” as a preview.

    The upcoming full-length spans 12 tracks and saw Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards collaborating with KT Tunstall, Peaches, and Jennie Vee. In a statement, the band gave some insight into the meaning and creative process behind Marriage, which they described as “a genre-bending experiment.”

    “Being in a band is like being in a marriage: sometimes it’s magical, sometimes it’s unbearably challenging,” Deap Vally explained. “To reinvigorate that marriage we’ve made album three a genre-bending experiment with new collaborators and instrumentation that push the limits of what has previously defined us.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Further comparing the full-length to the Amish ritual Rumspringa, the band added, “We’re breaking free of the rigid creative constraints within which we previously existed (two members, two instruments, two voices). Writing with the calibre of musicians that we did on this record — like jennylee, KT Tunstall, Peaches, and Jennie Vee — was an unforgettable experience, and we’re so happy to have the result of our creative rebirth eternalised in Marriage.

    Pre-orders for Marriage are ongoing.

    The lead single “Magic Medicine” features a heavy bassline and thrashing guitars and finds Deap Vally addressing themes of escapism with lyrics like “I feel you keep on magnetizing/ The hold you’ve got on me, it’s mesmerizing/ Oh, this effervescent feeling/ And how it gets me howling at the ceiling.” Watch the accompanying music video below.

    Advertisement

    Marriage is the latest effort in Deap Vally’s prolific 2021, which includes a pair of EPs: June’s American Cockroach and February’s Digital Dream. It also marks their third studio album, following the group’s 2013 debut Sistrionix and their 2016 sophomore full-length Femejism.

    Prior to the pandemic, the band joined forces with The Flaming Lips to create a supergroup called Deap Lips. The group’s self-titled debut album arrived in March 2020.

    Advertisement

    Marriage Artwork:

    deap vally marriage new album artwork magic medicine new song stream

    Marriage Tracklist:
    01. Perfuction
    02. Billions
    03. Magic Medicine
    04. I Like Crime (feat. Jennie Vee)
    05. Phoenix
    06. Give Me a Sign
    07. Better Run
    08. I’m the Master
    09. High Horse (feat. KT Tunstall and Peaches)
    10. Where Do We Go
    11. Tsunami
    12. Look Away (feat. jennylee)

Latest Stories

billy bragg mid-century modern new song video stream

Billy Bragg Unveils New Single "Mid-Century Modern": Stream

October 6, 2021

big thief change new single 2022 north american tour dates

Big Thief Share New Single "Change," Reveal 2022 North American Tour Dates

October 6, 2021

paris texas Red Hand Akimbo track by track stream

Paris Texas Break Down New EP Red Hand Akimbo Track by Track: Exclusive

October 6, 2021

The Districts Great American Painting new album stream music video I Want to Feel It All song single, photo by David McClister

The Districts Announce New Album Great American Painting, Share Single: Stream

October 5, 2021

 

portrayal of guilt where the suffering never ends video

Portrayal of Guilt Unveil Eerie Music Video for New Song "...Where the Suffering Never Ends": Stream

October 5, 2021

AFI new song

AFI Unveil New Song "Caught" Ahead of 2022 US Tour: Stream

October 5, 2021

Mitski 2021

Mitski Shares New Song "Working For the Knife," Announces 2022 Tour Dates

October 5, 2021

arca kick ii new album born yesterday sia new song stream

Arca Announces New Album KICK ii, Shares "Born Yesterday" Featuring Sia: Stream

October 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Deap Vally Announce New Album Marriage, Share "Magic Medicine": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale