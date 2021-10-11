Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Demi Lovato: “Alien” Is a Derogatory Term for ET’s

"Aliens is a derogatory term for anything"

demi lovato extraterrestrials don't use aliens derogatory term unidentified tv show peacock
Demi Lovato, photo by Angelo Kritikos
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 11, 2021 | 10:52am ET

    Demi Lovato is encouraging extraterrestrial enthusiasts to stop using the term “aliens.”

    In their new docu-series, Unidentified with Demi Lovato, which is now streaming on Peacock, Lovato teams up with their older sister Dallas Lovato and BFF Matthew Montgomery to dive into their passion for UFO phenomena and attempt to make contact with extraterrestrial life. Should they actually reach beings from another world, however, they don’t want to denigrate them by calling them “aliens.”

    “I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything,” the pop star explained in an interview with Australian outlet PEDESTRIAN.tv. “That’s why I like to call them ETs! So yeah, that’s a little tidbit.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    After all, as the singer made clear, they believe ETs only come in peace, surmising that “if there were beings that could harm us, we would have been gone a long time ago.”

    Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil (YouTube)
     Editor's Pick
    Demi Lovato Shares Hard Truths In Dancing with the Devil: SXSW Review

    While Lovato and their crew didn’t actually meet any ETs in Unidentified, there were plenty of strange occurrences captured on camera. “Something happened in every city that we went to, which was really cool. Not necessarily just with UFOs, but there was even paranormal things that happened,” Lovato teased during the interview, later adding, “I have a belief that you can make contact, just as easy as I did if you were to meditate and expand your consciousness and work towards enlightenment. I believe that is the quickest way to be able to see something or meet something.”

    Lovato’s seventh album, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over, dropped in April, just one month before they officially came out as non-binary. Back in August, the star also celebrated their 29th birthday by sharing a celebratory music video for album cut “Melon Cake.”

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Seinfeld Pilot

What's the Deal with Seinfeld's Bizarre Pilot?

September 30, 2021

Dave Chappelle Announces New Netflix Special The Closer

September 29, 2021

the sandman teaser netflix trailer tom sturridge charles dance watch

Netflix Summons the Lord of Dreams in First Teaser for The Sandman: Watch

September 26, 2021

cowboy bebop opening title sequence intro john cho watch

Netflix Drops Dazzling Opening Title Sequence for Cowboy Bebop: Watch

September 26, 2021

 

Image courtesy of Netflix

Netflix Buys Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory and the Rest of Roald Dahl's Catalog

September 22, 2021

chvrches cry little sister cover netflix nightbooks stream gerard mcmahon

CHVRCHES Cover Gerard McMahon's "Cry Little Sister" for Netflix's Nightbooks: Stream

September 15, 2021

Tommy Lee Reacts to Pam & Tommy miniseries

Tommy Lee Is Actually "Cool" with Hulu's Pam & Tommy Sex Tape Miniseries

September 14, 2021

doom patrol season 3 trailer madame rouge michelle gomez

Doom Patrol Season 3 Trailer Introduces Michelle Gomez as Madame Rouge: Watch

September 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Demi Lovato: "Alien" Is a Derogatory Term for ET's

Menu Shop Search Sale