Demi Lovato: “Alien” Is a Derogatory Term for ET’s

Demi Lovato is encouraging extraterrestrial enthusiasts to stop using the term “aliens.”

In their new docu-series, Unidentified with Demi Lovato, which is now streaming on Peacock, Lovato teams up with their older sister Dallas Lovato and BFF Matthew Montgomery to dive into their passion for UFO phenomena and attempt to make contact with extraterrestrial life. Should they actually reach beings from another world, however, they don’t want to denigrate them by calling them “aliens.”

“I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything,” the pop star explained in an interview with Australian outlet PEDESTRIAN.tv. “That’s why I like to call them ETs! So yeah, that’s a little tidbit.”

Advertisement

Related Video

After all, as the singer made clear, they believe ETs only come in peace, surmising that “if there were beings that could harm us, we would have been gone a long time ago.”

While Lovato and their crew didn’t actually meet any ETs in Unidentified, there were plenty of strange occurrences captured on camera. “Something happened in every city that we went to, which was really cool. Not necessarily just with UFOs, but there was even paranormal things that happened,” Lovato teased during the interview, later adding, “I have a belief that you can make contact, just as easy as I did if you were to meditate and expand your consciousness and work towards enlightenment. I believe that is the quickest way to be able to see something or meet something.”

Lovato’s seventh album, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over, dropped in April, just one month before they officially came out as non-binary. Back in August, the star also celebrated their 29th birthday by sharing a celebratory music video for album cut “Melon Cake.”

Advertisement