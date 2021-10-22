DJ Snake Taps Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa for “SG”: Stream

DJ Snake has released his latest single “SG,” an all-star collaboration with Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lisa of BLACKPINK. Stream it below.

Short for “Sexy Girl,” the track finds the foursome coming together for a multi-lingual dance party over an irresistible saxophone line. “Hey, he wanna party with a hottie,” Meg raps on her verse. “He say he like ’em thick, I got that body-ody-ody/ I must be who they study ’cause I’m always the subject/ Professor, finesser, teach you bitches how to keep a player under pressure.”

In the technicolored music video, the rapper twerks through her lyrics in a shallow pool of water, while Lisa shows off her famed skills as BLACKPINK’s resident choreo queen with a bevy of masked backup dancers and Ozuna gets down to the beat with DJ Snake. Watch the star-studded music video, directed by Collin Tilley, below.

Advertisement

Related Video

“SG” serves as DJ Snake’s follow-up to his recent collaboration with Malaa (“Pondicherry”), as well as his contribution to the official soundtrack for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (“Run It” with Rick Ross and Rich Brian).

Last month, Lisa unveiled her long-awaited debut solo single “Lalisa” and its B-side “Money,” performing the swaggering, name-dropping bop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Meanwhile, Megan recently took the stage at Austin City Limits and is getting her very own limited-edition Hottie Sauce at Popeye’s. For his part, Ozuna dropped Los Dioses, his collaborative album with fellow reggaeton star Anuel AA, back in January.

Advertisement