Dr. Dre Served with Divorce Papers While at Cemetery for Grandmother’s Burial

Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young is owed over $1.2 million in legal fees

Dr. Dre
October 20, 2021 | 10:49am ET

    The funeral for Dr. Dre‘s grandmother turned into fuck wit Dre day. Via TMZ, Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young served the music mogul with divorce papers while he was at the cemetery attending his grandmother’s burial.

    Representatives of both Dre and Young confirmed the story to TMZ, though reports differed on the specifics. Dre’s team claimed he was accosted at the grave while standing next to the casket of the woman who helped raise him. According to Young, the process server met her ex in the parking lot following the burial.

    Dre and Young married in 1996, and Young filed for divorce in June 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences.” This latest round of divorce papers relates to Young’s legal fees, which Dre is required to pay. Dre has already forked over $325,433, but last month a judge ruled that the total amount owed was actually $1.55 million, leaving an outstanding balance of over $1.2 million. The papers served at his grandmother’s burial included the judge’s order for Dre to pay up.

    The death of his grandmother added to an already rough year, which began with Dre suffering a brain aneurysm. But 2022 is already looking up; along with Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, Dre will be headlining the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Revisit our dream set list for the show.

