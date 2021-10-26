Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dune 2 Officially Greenlit with Denis Villeneuve Returning

Filmmaker will complete his planned two-part sci-fi epic

dune 2 confirmed sequel Denis Villeneuve
Dune (Warner Bros./Legendary)
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
October 26, 2021 | 2:33pm ET

    Much of the pre-release advertising for Dune featured the tagline, “It begins,” so you pretty much knew this was coming: Dune 2 has officially been given the greenlight with Denis Villeneuve back at the helm.

    Legendary and Warner Bros. are moving ahead with the sequel for an October 2023 release. Villeneuve has since the beginning expressed his desire to make Dune a two-part cinematic event, and now he has the go-ahead to do just that.

    “I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with Dune: Part Two,” said the director in a statement. “It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is only the beginning.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Dune was the latest of WB’s day-and-date 2021 releases, with the film earning a $40.1 opening at the domestic box office even as it simultaneously hit HBO Max. With a pre-marketing budget of $165, the adaptation has earned $223 million globally so far. Since Legendary put up 80% of the production budget, making the planned sequel was their call.

    While star Timothée Chalamet will return as Paul Atreides for Dune 2, we’re not going to spoil things by revealing who else is expected back for the sequel. The first Dune stars a massive cast that includes Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, and Zendaya.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

jim caviezel qanon speech braveheart reagan conference storm adrenochrome

At QAnon Conference, Jim Caviezel Quotes Braveheart to Fight "Lucifer"

October 26, 2021

armorer ad safety issues alec baldwin rust filming set western death dead

Close Calls and Misfires: Before Alec Baldwin Shooting, Armorer and AD Had History of Safety Issues

October 25, 2021

jonny greenwood west 25 years power of the dog soundtrack

Jonny Greenwood Shares "West" and "25 Years" from The Power of the Dog Soundtrack: Stream

October 25, 2021

brendan fraser batgirl hbo max firefly movie villain bad guy

Brendan Fraser Cast as Villain Firefly in Batgirl Movie

October 25, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dune 2 Officially Greenlit with Denis Villeneuve Returning

Menu Shop Search Sale