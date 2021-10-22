Duran Duran Release New Album FUTURE PAST: Stream

Duran Duran have released their new album FUTURE PAST via Tape Modern/BMG. Stream it below.

The band’s milestone fifteenth studio effort is also their first in over six years — since the release of 2015’s Paper Gods — and contains collaborations with a wide variety of artists including Tove Love (“GIVE IT ALL UP”), Ivorian Doll (“HAMMERHEAD”), CHAI (“MORE JOY!”), and Mike Garson (“FALLING”).

The LP was preceded by singles “INVISIBLE”, “ANNIVERSARY,” and the Giorgio Moroder-produced “TONIGHT UNITED” — the former of which Simon Le Bon and his longtime bandmates debuted live at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with a little help from Blur’s Graham Noxon.

Advertisement

Related Video

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, bassist John Taylor opened up about how the album came together. “Many of the songs are about emotional crises, or long-term intimacy issues, let’s call them,” he teased. “When we came back after lockdown, I felt that those lyrics, particularly ‘INVISIBLE,’ spoke to the moment, because the last eighteen months have really been about intimacy politics.”

Stream FUTURE PAST and get a look at the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

Earlier this month, Duran Duran took the the stage in Austin, Texas for a headlining set at Austin City Limits. The new wave pioneers were also recently highlighted in their very own episode of the newly revived Behind the Music on Paramount+.

Advertisement

FUTURE PAST Artwork:

FUTURE PAST Tracklist:

01. INVISIBLE

02. ALL OF YOU

03. GIVE IT ALL UP (feat. Tove Lo)

04. ANNIVERSARY

05. FUTURE PAST

06. BEAUTIFUL LIES

07. TONIGHT UNITED

08. WING

09. NOTHING LESS

10. HAMMERHEAD (feat. Ivorian Doll)

11. MORE JOY! (Feat. CHAI)

12. FALLING (Feat. Mike Garson)

Advertisement