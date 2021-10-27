<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Durand Jones and The Indications singer/songwriter/musician Aaron Frazer tells Brad and Barry of The What Podcast that working with the band and releasing his own solo album is sort of like being a Marvel superhero: There is plenty of work for everyone.

Plus, Brad recounts his experience at the 2021 Shaky Knees festival, including a less than stellar set from The Strokes.

Launched in 2018, The What began as a place for two Roo vets to share their love for the greatest festival in the country. Since then, it’s expanded into a podcast that covers the entire North American music festival landscape, as well as the general touring industry. When not dissecting schedules and mulling over the latest headlines, the hosts interview artists like Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you

