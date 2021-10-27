Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Aaron Frazer of Durand Jones and The Indications joins The What Podcast

Plus, a review of the 2021 Shaky Knees Festival

the what podcast duran jones and the indications aaron frazer
The What Podcast with Aaron Frazer photo by Alysse Gafkjen/courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
October 27, 2021 | 4:24pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Radio Public | RSS 

    Durand Jones and The Indications singer/songwriter/musician Aaron Frazer tells Brad and Barry of The What Podcast that working with the band and releasing his own solo album is sort of like being a Marvel superhero: There is plenty of work for everyone.

    Plus, Brad recounts his experience at the 2021 Shaky Knees festival, including a less than stellar set from The Strokes.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Listen in above, and make sure to subscribe to The What using the links above or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our programs.

    Launched in 2018, The What began as a place for two Roo vets to share their love for the greatest festival in the country. Since then, it’s expanded into a podcast that covers the entire North American music festival landscape, as well as the general touring industry. When not dissecting schedules and mulling over the latest headlines, the hosts interview artists like Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you

    Pick up the “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt at the Consequence Shop; a portion of proceeds goes to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

    Advertisement

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

the what at austin city limits 2021 podcast

The What Podcast at Austin City Limits 2021

October 15, 2021

Marc Myers What Podcast rocker concert an oral history as told by the artists backstage insiders and fans who were there evolution of live show

The Evolution of the Live Show: Marc Myers Joins The What Podcast

October 6, 2021

The What Podcast Fake Or Festival

The What Podcast Plays Another Game of Fake Or Festival?

September 22, 2021

the what podcast sylvan esso bonnaroo superjam 2021 Shervin Lainze

Sylvan Esso on the Bonnaroo Superjam That Wasn't

September 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Aaron Frazer of Durand Jones and The Indications joins The What Podcast

Menu Shop Search Sale