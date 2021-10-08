Rapping Rock: Dwayne Johnson Spits Bars on New Tech N9ne Song “Face Off”: Stream

Can you hear what The Rock is rapping? Dwayne Johnson spits bars on “Face Off,” the new song from prolific Kansas City MC Tech N9ne. The track appears on ASIN9NE, Tech N9ne’s 23rd studio set which dropped today, October 8th.

The song is a swirling fight anthem, with a hook by Krizz Kaliko that recalls The Rock’s wrestling days: “Rumble/ They gon’ take your face off/ They gon’ rumble/ They gon’ take your face off.” Compared to Tech N9ne’s machine gun flow, Johnson brought a more stately pace to his guest verse. “Black and Samoan in my veins,” he raps, “My culture bangin’ with Strange/ I change the game so what’s my motherfuckin’ name? (Rock!).”

The track ends with a Johnson outro, as he thanks “brother Tech N9ne,” as well as his tequila sponsor Teremana, and brags, “One take, that’s a wrap. Face off.” You might not want to award him a Grammy just yet, but it’s definitely not history’s most embarrassing celebrity rap. Stream the song below, and after 3:00 p.m. ET check out the “Face Off” music video.

Advertisement

Related Video

Don’t worry, action fans, Johnson isn’t giving up his day job. The actor has several colorful movies coming down the pipeline, including the DC comics antihero romp Black Adam, a Christmas movie called Red One, and on November 12th, he can be seen alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the most expensive Netflix movie ever made, Red Notice.

Advertisement