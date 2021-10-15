Menu
Song of the Week: Adele Confirms the Arrival of Sad Girl Autumn with “Easy On Me”

Lennon Stella, AURORA, and Scott Helman also dropped essential tracks

Adele Easy on Me
Adele, photo by Simon Emmett
Mary Siroky
October 15, 2021

    Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, Adele breaks her lengthy hiatus with an extremely on-brand ballad.

    What is it that separates a moody piano ballad from an Adele song? Is it the undeniable vocals? The reflective nature of the lyrics, nostalgic and sad? The overwhelming desire to suddenly go stand outside in the rain?

    It’s probably all of the above, and with “Easy On Me,” Adele takes it easy on absolutely no one — not the listeners, and not herself. The record-breaking vocalist has shared that her upcoming album is entitled 30, and the only thing truly surprising about “Easy On Me” is its focus on the past, rather than Adele’s present moment. “I was still a child/ Didn’t get the chance to feel the world around me,” she cries out on the chorus.

    Most of the song is just Adele and a piano, a welcome sound after this six year hiatus. It’s not groundbreaking, but it’s Adele through and through, and that might just be best case scenario right now. Turn it on for a long, reflective drive. Pour a cup of coffee and sit by the window looking forlorn. Resist the urge to call your ex. Adele is here for all of us.

    — Mary Siroky
