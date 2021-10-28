Olivia Vedder Performs “My Father’s Daughter” at Ohana Festival: Watch

As you might expect from the daughter of Pearl Jam‘s frontman, 17-year-old Olivia Vedder is shaping up to be a renowned musician in her own right. Last month, the young prodigy took the stage alongside her father Eddie at his own Ohana Festival, performing their song “My Father’s Daughter” from Sean Penn’s new drama Flag Day. Pro-shot video of the performance has now been shared to Vedder’s YouTube channel, which you can see below.

The performance went down when the elder Vedder assembled an impromptu set filling in for Kings of Leon’s headlining set at Ohana. Despite relatively little experience on stage — much less in front of a crowd that size — Olivia is a natural performer, sounding as confident as ever. Though Eddie is easily one of the most prominent voices to have emerged from the ’90s grunge scene, his daughter’s voice is perfectly fit for the heartfelt ballad.

You can hear more from both Vedders the soundtrack to Flag Day, which is available to stream now. The OST also includes music from Cat Power and Glen Hansard.

