Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Elton John Unveils Star-Studded New Album The Lockdown Sessions: Stream

Eddie Vedder, Gorillaz, Stevie Nicks, and Lil Nas X lend a hand

elton john the lockdown sessions new album stream
Stevie Nicks (photo by Ben Kaye), Eddie Vedder (Philip Cosores), Lil Nas X (Rich Fury/Getty Images), and Elton John (Gregg Kemp)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 22, 2021 | 12:11am ET

    Sir Elton John has today released his collaborative album The Lockdown Sessions. Stream the star-studded project in full below.

    The stacked guest list is led by artists like Eddie Vedder, Lil Nas X, Gorillaz, and Stevie Nicks. They are joined on the tracklist by Rina Sawayama (“Chosen Family), Miley Cyrus (Nothing Else Matters), Stevie Wonder (Finish Line), and Dua Lipa. The latter’s appearance on Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix) helped The Rocket Man score his 58th Top 40 hit and claim a Billboard Hot 100 record for the longest span of Top 40 appearances (excluding holiday songs).

    In a statement, John explained how the album came together during quarantine, and why the process made him feel like a “session musician again.” He said,

    “The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album. But, as the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up. Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I’d obviously never done before. Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens. But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory. And I realised there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    John was recently forced to postpone his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” due to a hip injury. He is set to resume touring in 2022, and you can find tickets to the upcoming dates here.

    Advertisement

    The Lockdown Sessions Artwork:

    elton john the lockdown sessions new album stream artwork

    The Lockdown Sessions Tracklist:
    01. Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) — Elton John & Dua Lipa
    02. Always Love You — Elton John, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj
    03. Learn to Fly — Surfaces feat. Elton John
    04. After All — Elton John & Charlie Puth
    05. Chosen Family — Rina Sawayama & Elton John
    06. The Pink Phantom — Gorillaz feat. Elton John & 6LACK
    07. It’s a Sin — Elton John & Years & Years
    08. Nothing Else Matters — Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith
    09. Orbit — Elton John & SG Lewis
    10. Simple Things — Elton John & Brandi Carlile
    11. Beauty in the Bones — Jimmie Allen & Elton John
    12. One of Me — Lil Nas X feat. Elton John
    13. E-Ticket — Elton John & Eddie Vedder
    14. Finish Line — Elton John & Stevie Wonder
    15. Stolen Car — Elton John & Stevie Nicks
    16. I’m Not Gonna Miss You — Glen Campbell & Elton John

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

Swedish House Mafia 2022 tour dates

Swedish House Mafia Announce 2022 Reunion Tour, Share The Weeknd Collab "Moth to Flame"

October 22, 2021

duran duran future past new album stream

Duran Duran Release New Album FUTURE PAST: Stream

October 22, 2021

My Morning Jacket album stream new music video apple music spotify record LP cover art tracklist, photo by Austin Nelson

My Morning Jacket Release New Self-Titled Album: Stream

October 22, 2021

jpegmafia LP stream new album music video offline online full-length record song single JPEGMAFIA, photo by Alec Marchant

JPEGMAFIA Releases New Album LP!: Stream

October 22, 2021

 

lana del rey blue banisters new album stream

Lana Del Rey Shares Eighth Studio Album Blue Banisters: Stream

October 22, 2021

abba just a notion new single voyage stream

ABBA Premiere New Single "Just a Notion": Stream

October 22, 2021

rise against nowhere sessions ep

Rise Against Announce New Live EP, Share "Talking to Ourselves": Stream

October 21, 2021

health poppy dead flowers video

HEALTH and Poppy Team Up for New Song "Dead Flowers": Stream

October 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Elton John Unveils Star-Studded New Album The Lockdown Sessions: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale