Elton John Unveils Star-Studded New Album The Lockdown Sessions: Stream

Sir Elton John has today released his collaborative album The Lockdown Sessions. Stream the star-studded project in full below.

The stacked guest list is led by artists like Eddie Vedder, Lil Nas X, Gorillaz, and Stevie Nicks. They are joined on the tracklist by Rina Sawayama (“Chosen Family“), Miley Cyrus (“Nothing Else Matters“), Stevie Wonder (“Finish Line“), and Dua Lipa. The latter’s appearance on “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix)“ helped The Rocket Man score his 58th Top 40 hit and claim a Billboard Hot 100 record for the longest span of Top 40 appearances (excluding holiday songs).

In a statement, John explained how the album came together during quarantine, and why the process made him feel like a “session musician again.” He said,

“The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album. But, as the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up. Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I’d obviously never done before. Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens. But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory. And I realised there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.”

Advertisement

Related Video

John was recently forced to postpone his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” due to a hip injury. He is set to resume touring in 2022, and you can find tickets to the upcoming dates here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

The Lockdown Sessions Artwork:

The Lockdown Sessions Tracklist:

01. Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) — Elton John & Dua Lipa

02. Always Love You — Elton John, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj

03. Learn to Fly — Surfaces feat. Elton John

04. After All — Elton John & Charlie Puth

05. Chosen Family — Rina Sawayama & Elton John

06. The Pink Phantom — Gorillaz feat. Elton John & 6LACK

07. It’s a Sin — Elton John & Years & Years

08. Nothing Else Matters — Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith

09. Orbit — Elton John & SG Lewis

10. Simple Things — Elton John & Brandi Carlile

11. Beauty in the Bones — Jimmie Allen & Elton John

12. One of Me — Lil Nas X feat. Elton John

13. E-Ticket — Elton John & Eddie Vedder

14. Finish Line — Elton John & Stevie Wonder

15. Stolen Car — Elton John & Stevie Nicks

16. I’m Not Gonna Miss You — Glen Campbell & Elton John