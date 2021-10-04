Menu
Emily Ratajkowski Says Robin Thicke Groped Her During “Blurred Lines” Video Shoot

The incident is detailed in her new memoir, My Body

blurred lines robin thicke emily ratajkowski groped music video memoir new book
Robin Thicke and Emily Ratajkowski in the “Blurred Lines” music video
October 3, 2021 | 11:06pm ET

    Eight years ago, Emily Ratajkowski starred in the infamous video for Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines.” Now, she’s speaking out about being subjected to unwanted touching from the singer while on set.

    The supermodel came forward with the allegation in her upcoming memoir My Body, an excerpt of which was published by The Sunday Times of London, the New York Post, and The Daily Beast.

    “Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke,” Ratajkowski wrote.

    In the controversial video, which also starred Pharrell Williams and T.I., Ratajkowski appeared topless in her scenes alongside Thicke. (Elsewhere in the video, giant mylar balloons spell out “ROBIN THICKE HAS A BIG D” on the wall as another model dances across screen.)

    The model’s recollection of the events were backed up by the video’s director Diane Martel, who corroborated Ratajkowski’s account to the Sunday Times. “I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts,” she said. “One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, ‘What the fuck are you doing, that’s it!! The shoot is over!!”

    While Martel added that Thicke then “sheepishly” apologized at the time, he has yet to respond to the allegations laid out in Ratajkowski’s book, which will be released November 9th via Metropolitan Books.

    Nowadays, Thicke serves on the judges’ panel of The Masked Singer, which is currently in its sixth season.

