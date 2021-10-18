Eric Nam Announces 2022 World Tour Dates

As Eric Nam readies his next album There and Back Again, he’s wasting no time plotting out a tour. Today, the Korean-American singer-songwriter has unveiled the schedule for his massive 2022 world trek in support of the record.

Nam will kick off the 46-date run in Phoenix this coming January before hitting major cities across North America. Then, he’ll head across the pond for a handful of gigs in Europe before closing out the tour in April with a series of UK dates.

“I am so incredibly stoked to get back on the road and to do what I love the most, which is to perform on stage and to meet with my fans,” Nam said in a statement. “For the first time, I’ll be joined by a live band, reunited with my incredible dancers/crew, and playing a brand new album. I can’t wait to see you all and put on an unforgettable tour.”

General ticket sales begin this Friday, October 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Check out Nam’s full itinerary below.

Nam announced There and Back Again last week with the lead single, “I Don’t Know You Anymore.” The album is set to arrive sometime in early 2022. His last tour of North America was in early 2020, just before the pandemic.

Eric Nam 2022 Tour Dates:

01/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

01/25 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

01/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory Santa Ana

01/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

01/30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

02/01 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

02/02 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

02/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

02/05 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

02/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

02/09 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

02/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

02/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

02/13 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

02/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

02/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

02/18 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

02/19 – Toronto, ON @ History

02/21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

02/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

02/26 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

02/28 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

03/01 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

03/03 – Nashville, TN @ The Cannery Ballroom

03/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03/07 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room

03/08 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

03/10 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Ballroom

03/11 – Dallas, TX @ 1323 N. Stemmons

03/12 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset Klubben

03/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

03/25 – Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine

03/26 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

03/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/29 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

03/30 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus

04/01 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

04/02 – Munich, DE @ Technikum

04/04 – Zürich, CH @ Dynamo Saal

04/05 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali

04/07 – Paris, FR @ FVTVR

04/10 – Glasgow, UK @ The Garage

04/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

04/13 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

