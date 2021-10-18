Eric Nam Announces 2022 World Tour Dates

As Eric Nam readies his next album There and Back Again, he’s wasting no time plotting out a tour. Today, the Korean-American singer-songwriter has unveiled the schedule for his massive 2022 world trek in support of the record.
Nam will kick off the 46-date run in Phoenix this coming January before hitting major cities across North America. Then, he’ll head across the pond for a handful of gigs in Europe before closing out the tour in April with a series of UK dates.
“I am so incredibly stoked to get back on the road and to do what I love the most, which is to perform on stage and to meet with my fans,” Nam said in a statement. “For the first time, I’ll be joined by a live band, reunited with my incredible dancers/crew, and playing a brand new album. I can’t wait to see you all and put on an unforgettable tour.”
General ticket sales begin this Friday, October 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Check out Nam’s full itinerary below.
Nam announced There and Back Again last week with the lead single, “I Don’t Know You Anymore.” The album is set to arrive sometime in early 2022. His last tour of North America was in early 2020, just before the pandemic.
Eric Nam 2022 Tour Dates:
01/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
01/25 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
01/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory Santa Ana
01/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
01/30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
02/01 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
02/02 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
02/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
02/05 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
02/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
02/09 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
02/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
02/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
02/13 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
02/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
02/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
02/18 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
02/19 – Toronto, ON @ History
02/21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
02/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
02/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
02/26 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
02/28 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
03/01 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
03/03 – Nashville, TN @ The Cannery Ballroom
03/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
03/07 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room
03/08 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
03/10 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Ballroom
03/11 – Dallas, TX @ 1323 N. Stemmons
03/12 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
03/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset Klubben
03/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
03/25 – Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
03/26 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
03/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
03/29 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
03/30 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus
04/01 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
04/02 – Munich, DE @ Technikum
04/04 – Zürich, CH @ Dynamo Saal
04/05 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
04/07 – Paris, FR @ FVTVR
04/10 – Glasgow, UK @ The Garage
04/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
04/13 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town