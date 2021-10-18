Menu
Eric Nam Announces 2022 World Tour Dates

In support of the K-pop artist's forthcoming album, There and Back Again

Eric Nam, photo by Kigon Kwak
October 18, 2021 | 3:25pm ET

    As Eric Nam readies his next album There and Back Again, he’s wasting no time plotting out a tour. Today, the Korean-American singer-songwriter has unveiled the schedule for his massive 2022 world trek in support of the record.

    Nam will kick off the 46-date run in Phoenix this coming January before hitting major cities across North America. Then, he’ll head across the pond for a handful of gigs in Europe before closing out the tour in April with a series of UK dates.

    “I am so incredibly stoked to get back on the road and to do what I love the most, which is to perform on stage and to meet with my fans,” Nam said in a statement. “For the first time, I’ll be joined by a live band, reunited with my incredible dancers/crew, and playing a brand new album. I can’t wait to see you all and put on an unforgettable tour.”

    General ticket sales begin this Friday, October 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Check out Nam’s full itinerary below.

    Nam announced There and Back Again last week with the lead single, “I Don’t Know You Anymore.” The album is set to arrive sometime in early 2022. His last tour of North America was in early 2020, just before the pandemic.

    Eric Nam 2022 Tour Dates:
    01/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    01/25 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    01/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory Santa Ana
    01/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    01/30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    02/01 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    02/02 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    02/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
    02/05 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
    02/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    02/09 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
    02/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    02/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
    02/13 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
    02/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
    02/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
    02/18 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
    02/19 – Toronto, ON @ History
    02/21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    02/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    02/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
    02/26 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
    02/28 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
    03/01 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    03/03 – Nashville, TN @ The Cannery Ballroom
    03/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    03/07 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room
    03/08 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
    03/10 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Ballroom
    03/11 – Dallas, TX @ 1323 N. Stemmons
    03/12 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    03/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset Klubben
    03/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    03/25 – Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
    03/26 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
    03/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    03/29 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
    03/30 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus
    04/01 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
    04/02 – Munich, DE @ Technikum
    04/04 – Zürich, CH @ Dynamo Saal
    04/05 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
    04/07 – Paris, FR @ FVTVR
    04/10 – Glasgow, UK @ The Garage
    04/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
    04/13 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

