Erick the Architect Unleashes New Song “Self Made”: Stream

Plus, the Flatbush Zombies member brings "Skinny Ramen Freestyle" to streaming services

erick the architect self made skinny ramen freestyle new song stream
Erick the Architect, photo by Rebecca “Bexx” Francois
October 14, 2021 | 9:44am ET

    Flatbush Zombies member Erick the Architect has dropped a new single titled “Self Made.” Stream it below.

    Featuring head-nodding boom bap production, “Self Made” finds Erick letting loose a string of surgical rhymes. “You ain’t as hard as you pretend to be,” he raps. “Suckers not kin to me will chop it down in Tennessee/ Tentatively intensified, this tension got me really geeked/ Intelligent, I’ll tell you why the white sell like ten a key.”

    “I started performing this new song recently and it really felt like the right moment to put out some more music for the people,” Erick recently wrote about “Self Made” on social media. The rapper also provided the backstory behind the cover art, which you can see below. He explained, “I actually took this picture many years ago walking in Manhattan — the money in this wonderful gentleman’s hands was cash I gave him in exchange for this pose, it’s priceless really tho LOL.”

    As a bonus for fans, Erick has also brought his loosie “Skinny Ramen Freestyle” to streaming services. The track arrived as a teaser ahead of his January EP Future Proof, but previously was only available on YouTube.

    Erick recently joined Dr. Mike Friedman on the Going There podcast to discuss the concept of how we can build strong mental health over the course of our lifetime. In August, Erick produced a track called “Alto” for fellow Flatbush Zombies member Zombie Juice.

    “Self Made” Artwork:

    erick the architect self made new song artwork

Erick the Architect Unleashes New Song "Self Made": Stream

