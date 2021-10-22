Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

17 Essential Hard Rock & Metal Tours to Catch This Fall and Winter

After a long break due to the pandemic, plenty of bands are back on the road

Essential Hard Rock Metal Tours 21-22
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 22, 2021 | 9:53am ET

    At this time last year, we weren’t sure when we’d ever be presenting a list of essential tours. Like the rest of the music industry, the world of heavy metal and hard rock was on ice. Bands were performing virtually via livestreams and pre-recorded live concerts, but very few of the tours below had been confirmed. That said, many had been previously announced and postponed… and then postponed again.

    It finally appears that the combination of vaccines, face coverings, testing, health screenings, and general education about COVID-19 has allowed live music to return in some capacity. Things are definitely different, but for such live-centric genres as heavy metal and hard rock, fans can once again bask in the in-person experience of getting pulverized by sheer decibels. No record collection or livestream can replace that feeling.

    Below you can check out our picks for the top heavy metal and hard rock tours to catch this fall and winter.

    Circle Jerks

    Advertisement

    circle jerks fall winter 2021 2022 tour list

    Circle Jerks at Punk Rock Bowling (photo by Raymond Ahner)

    One of the best punk tour packages of the coming months is Circle Jerks‘ upcoming trek, their first tour in over a decade. Municipal Waste, Adolescents, and Negative Approach are supporting select dates. Having recently played Riot Fest and the Punk Rock Bowling Fest, the Jerks will be back on the road for seven East Coast shows in December, before taking a two-month break before heading back out in February 2022 with 7Seconds.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    GWAR

    Advertisement

    gwar tour list

    GWAR (photo by Josh Druding)

    GWAR’s iconic, blood-letting live shows build their own hype, but one gets the since that the band’s upcoming 2021 tour dates — celebrating the 30th anniversary of Scumdogs of the Universe — will be even more insane than before. And now you can properly enhance the experience with GWAR’s own line of CBD and Delta-8 products: Bud of Gods. The major leg of the tour will kick off October 28th in Norfolk, Virginia, and run through a December 13th gig in Washington, D.C. Napalm Death will support the main run along with Eyehategod.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

slash myles kennedy conspirators new album 4

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and Conspirators Announce New Album and Tour, Share "The River Is Rising": Stream

October 22, 2021

Swedish House Mafia 2022 tour dates

Swedish House Mafia Announce 2022 Reunion Tour, Share The Weeknd Collab "Moth to Flame"

October 22, 2021

Will Smith book tour

Will Smith Announces Book Tour

October 21, 2021

coldplay gang of four animal collective tickets on sale this week tour concert Tours october 22 eric nam tickets ticketmaster dates

Coldplay, Gang of Four, Animal Collective, and More Tours on Sale This Week

October 21, 2021

 

ric wilson yellow days disco ric in london town ep life's been good to me new single stream tour dates

Yellow Days and Ric Wilson Announce New EP Disco Ric in London Town, Share "Life's Been Good to Me": Stream

October 20, 2021

fall winter tours

24 Essential Acts to Catch on Tour This Fall and Winter

October 20, 2021

Animal Collective Time Skiffs new album Prester John music video single song stream Animal Collective, photo by Hisham Bharoocha

Animal Collective Announce New Album Time Skiffs, Share "Prester John": Stream

October 20, 2021

Shovels Rope Manticore new album music video Domino single song 2021 stream Shovels & Rope, photo by Leslie Ryan McKellar

Shovels & Rope Announce New Album Manticore, Share "Domino": Stream

October 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

17 Essential Hard Rock & Metal Tours to Catch This Fall and Winter

Menu Shop Search Sale