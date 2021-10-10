Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

R.I.P. Everett Morton, Drummer of UK Ska Band The Beat Dead at 71

Morton was a co-founding member of the influential ska and two-tone band

Everett Morton of The Beat
Everett Morton of The Beat, photo via Twitter
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 9, 2021 | 11:18pm ET

    Everett Morton, co-founding member and drummer of influential UK ska band The Beat, has died at the age of 71.

    “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Everett Morton, a beautiful and talented man,” The Beat’s official Twitter account wrote in a tweet posted on Saturday. “His family are naturally grieving. Please respect their privacy. RIP Gaffah.” A cause of death was not disclosed.

    Originally from the West Indies, Morton emigrated to the Birmingham, UK, and in 1978 formed The Beat alongside vocalist Dave Wakeling, guitarist, Andy Cox, and bassist David Steele. Soon after, the band’s lineup was rounded out with the additions of vocalist/toaster Ranking Roger and saxophonist Saxa.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    At the forefront of the UK ska revival in the late 1970s, The Beat hit the top 10 with their debut single, a cover of Smokey Robinson’s “Tears of a Clown.” The band’s debut album, 1980’s I Just Can’t Stop It, went gold in the UK and gave The Beat two more top 10 singles with “Hands Off…She’s Mine” and “Mirror in the Bathroom.”

    The Beat’s early success led to opportunities to open on tour for the likes of David Bowie, The Clash, The Police, Pretenders, R.E.M., The Specials, and Talking Heads. However, the band’s existence proved short-lived, as following the release of their third album in 1983, The Beat broke up.

    Morton and Saxa proceeded to form The International Beat, while Wakeling and Ranking Roger joined forces in General Public. However, after General Public themselves split in the late ’90s, Ranking Roger reunited with Morton and the other original members of The Beat. Wakeling, meanwhile, formed his own version of the band called The English Beat. The Ranking Roger-led version of The Beat remained an active touring unit and released several albums up until the vocalist’s death in 2019.

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Rolling Stones 2021 tour

The Rolling Stones Remove "Brown Sugar" from Setlist: "I Don’t Want to Get Into Conflicts"

October 9, 2021

britney spears says shes writing a book about a girl who gets murdered instagram

Britney Spears Says She's Writing a Book About "A Girl Who Gets Murdered"

October 9, 2021

tank and the bangas big freedia big single music video watch stream

Tank and the Bangas Tap Big Freedia for New Single "Big": Stream

October 9, 2021

Iron Maiden School Principal

Parents Start Petition to Remove Iron Maiden-Loving School Principal for "Satanic" Imagery

October 9, 2021

 

Dave Grohl on CBeebies

Dave Grohl Reads Ringo Starr's Bedtime Story Octopus's Garden: Watch

October 8, 2021

r kelly sales streaming bump following sex crimes conviction

R. Kelly's Music Sees Major Spike in Streaming and Sales Following Guilty Verdict

October 8, 2021

third eye blind kyle meredith with podcast interview Stephan Jenkins

Third Eye Blind on Being Inspired by Adrianne Lenker, Bon Iver, Sylvan Esso, and The Cure

October 8, 2021

bruno mars anderson .paak silk sonic debut album release date

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Announce November Release Date for Silk Sonic Album

October 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

R.I.P. Everett Morton, Drummer of UK Ska Band The Beat Dead at 71

Menu Shop Search Sale