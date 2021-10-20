Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

24 Essential Acts to Catch on Tour This Fall and Winter

These are the can't-miss shows we'll be attending

fall winter tours
Illustration by Steven Fiche
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mary Siroky
Follow
October 20, 2021 | 1:37pm ET

    Despite some bumps, rainouts, and cancellations, touring has slowly started to come back to life. Summer festival season has come to a close — but there are still plenty of chances to catch some faves before 2021 is up, and even more dates into 2022.

    Take a look at some of the shows we’ll be catching in stadiums, arenas, and clubs throughout the fall and winter. And if you’re looking for more live inspiration, be sure to check out this page to keep up with all of the latest touring news.

    Harry Styles

    Advertisement

    fall winter tours

    Harry Styles, photo by Anthony Pham/Getty Images

    “Love On Tour” has been one of the most talked about events on the internet throughout 2021. The beloved Brit has brought has brand of explosive joy, audience interactions, and selections from his two solo albums to several cities already. The good news is that it’s not too late to catch him with singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis. Be prepared, though: fans have been treating the concerts like fashion shows, so be sure not to phone it in when it comes to choosing the look.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Lindsey Buckingham

    Advertisement

    fall winter tours

    Lindsey Buckingham, photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

    The legendary former Fleetwood Mac member kicked off his fall tour September 30th. The first time the guitarist and singer-songwriter has hit the road since his 2019 heart surgery, this tour will offer a chance for fans to hear new music from the rock icon. While the focus is certainly on his solo music, past tour dates have seen Buckingham dust off some Fleetwood Mac favorites like “Go Your Own Way.”

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

ric wilson yellow days disco ric in london town ep life's been good to me new single stream tour dates

Yellow Days and Ric Wilson Announce New EP Disco Ric in London Town, Share "Life's Been Good to Me": Stream

October 20, 2021

Animal Collective Time Skiffs new album Prester John music video single song stream Animal Collective, photo by Hisham Bharoocha

Animal Collective Announce New Album Time Skiffs, Share "Prester John": Stream

October 20, 2021

Shovels Rope Manticore new album music video Domino single song 2021 stream Shovels & Rope, photo by Leslie Ryan McKellar

Shovels & Rope Announce New Album Manticore, Share "Domino": Stream

October 19, 2021

jeff tweedy live is king neil young cover stream

Jeff Tweedy Announces New Album, Covers Neil Young's "The Old Country Waltz": Stream

October 19, 2021

 

Peter Hook Joy Division tour dates 2022 north america a celebration live concert shows tickets concerts show ticket Peter Hook & the Light, photo by Stefan Bollmann

Peter Hook & The Light Announce "Joy Division: A Celebration" 2022 North American Tour

October 19, 2021

eric nam 2022 world tour dates

Eric Nam Announces 2022 World Tour Dates

October 18, 2021

the weeknd after hours tour postponed summer 2022

The Weeknd Postpones After Hours Tour to Summer 2022

October 18, 2021

gang of four 2022 north american tour dates

Gang of Four Announce 2022 North American Tour

October 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

24 Essential Acts to Catch on Tour This Fall and Winter

Menu Shop Search Sale