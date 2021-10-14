Faye Webster Covers Fleet Foxes’ “If You Need to, Keep Time on Me”: Stream

Faye Webster has shared a new cover of Fleet Foxes’ “If You Need to, Keep Time on Me.” The track appears on her just-released Live at Electric Lady EP, a seven-song set recorded at the famed Electric Lady studios in New York.

“If You Need to, Keep Time on Me” was packaged on Fleet Foxes’ 2017 album Crack-Up. Webster takes a stripped-down approach to a song that wasn’t overflowing with complications to begin with. Our former Artist of the Month replaces the original’s acoustic guitar with an electric guitar while foregoing the band’s harmonies and piano accents. What’s left is simple and pure. You can check it out, along with the rest of Live at Electric Lady, below.

In June, Webster released her new album I Know I’m funny haha, and in August she spoke with Consequence and Dr. Mike about isolation and depression.

