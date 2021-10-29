Fetty Wap Arrested on Federal Drug Charges for Distribution of Cocaine, Heroin, and Fentanyl

The rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested on federal drug charges.

According to indictment viewed by Consequence, the 30-year-old rapper born Willie Junior Maxwell II is accused of being part of a “multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug distribution organization” that moved more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey between June 2019 and June 2020.

Federal authorities say Fetty Wap and five other men orchestrated a smuggling operation that utilized secret compartments in U.S. Postal Service vehicles to transport drugs from the West Coast to Suffolk County, Long Island, where the drugs were cut and distributed to lower-level dealers.

The other men charged include Anthony Leonardi, his brother Robert Leonardi, Brian Sullivan, Kavaughn Wiggins, and Anthony Cyntje, who is a New Jersey corrections officer.

The FBI arrested the six men over the last several weeks, confiscating $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, pistols, handguns, and a rifle in the process.

Fetty Wap was arrested on Thursday ahead of his scheduled performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in New York City.

If convicted, Fetty Wap faces life in prison.

This is a developing story…