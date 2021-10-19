Menu
Flavor Flav Arrested for Misdemeanor Domestic Battery

The Public Enemy rapper is accused of assaulting a woman in Henderson, Nevada earlier this month

Flavor Flav of Public Enemy
Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, photo by Paul R. Giunta
October 19, 2021 | 10:27am ET

    Flavor Flav was arrested earlier this month and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.

    As TMZ points out, the Public Enemy rapper was arrested on October 5th in Henderson, Nevada. The alleged victim, a woman, told police that Flavor Flav poked her in the face, grabbed her, threw her down, and grabbed a phone out her hand.

    According to court documents reviewed by Consequence, Flavor Flav posted bond shortly after his arrest and is due back in court on October 25th. A potential penalty for a first time domestic violence offense ranges from two days to six months in jail, domestic violence counseling, and/or 40-120 hours of community service.

    Flavor Flavor’s attorney, David Chesnoff, told TMZ that “in alleged domestic violence cases, there are often two sides to the story and we will explain our side in the courtroom and not in the media.”

