Flo Milli Drops New Single “Ice Baby”: Stream

Along with a throwback music video

Flo Milli, photo by by Brandon Almengo
October 29, 2021 | 4:08pm ET

    Not that she needs your approval, but Flo Milli continues to make promising arguments that she’s one of the most exciting young names in hip-hop. Today, the Alabama rapper returns with “Ice Baby,” a searing banger that’s sure to make you feel like a million bucks. Along with the track comes a brief accompanying clip called “I Love Flo Milli.”

    As is the case with most Flo Milli tracks — like her viral TikTok anthem “Beef FloMix” — “Ice Baby” is backed by a rattling bass, courtesy of producers Brad!, brettonthebeat, and Slade. After recently debuting the track in her COLORS Studio performance, her playful flow takes the forefront, and there’s plenty of fun bars to go around, too: “Money my mood, make a million a month/ This easy like Evel Knievel to stunt,” she spits.

    The video stars Flo Milli as a contestant on her own version of the 2000s reality show, Flavor of Love. She may not have won this season, but that’s OK; she’s winning in her own lane of rap. Check out “Ice Baby” below.

    Earlier this year, Flo Milli paired up with in-demand studio wiz Kenny Beats for “Roaring 20s.” She also just performed at the first day of this weekend’s Rolling Loud festival in New York City.

