Jenn Wasner's Flock of Dimes Drops New Song "Through Me": Stream

An Adult Swim single

Flock of Dimes, courtesy of Jenn Wasner’s Instagram
October 6, 2021 | 3:04pm ET

    Jenn Wasner’s Flock of Dimes has unveiled its new single “Through You,” exclusively for Adult Swim Singles.

    On the vamping ballad, the singer-songwriter layers her vocals to create transfixing harmonies over the pluck of a steady bass and guitar. “It is hard/ To get sunny/ It is wrong/ To go back,” she croons ahead of the bluesy guitar solo.

    “‘Through Me’ is about losing sight of yourself in an attempt to find someone else,” Warner said in a statement, “twisting your perception of reality until you’re not sure how to find your way back to what is real.” Stream “Through Me” after the jump.

    Related Video

    The new song arrives just six months after the Wye Oak member’s sophomore solo album as Flock of Dimes, Head of Roses, which the singer released back in April. Containing singles “Two” and “Price of Blue,” the LP was Wasner’s first full-length studio set under her alter ego since signing to Sub Pop Records with the surprise EP Like So Much Desire last year.

    Meanwhile, Wye Oak released new song “TNT” in May and have announced the coming 10th anniversary re-issue of their third studio album Civilian on October 22nd. The duo paired the July announcement with lead single “Electricity.”

