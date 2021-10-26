Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Florence + the Machine’s Ceremonials Turns 10: An Unabashed Work from a Baroque Pop Powerhouse

The band’s sophomore opus offered a symphonic and thematically challenging glimpse into Florence Welch’s heart and mind

Florence and the Machine Ceremonials
Illustration by Steven Fiche
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 26, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    It’s nearly impossible to exaggerate how quickly and widely Florence + the Machine rose to prominence at the end of the 2000s. Even before their debut LP — 2009’s Lungs — came out, the group had made their mark in the UK, having supported several big acts (such as MGMT, Blur, and Duran Duran). Around the same time, they appeared at major events like Glastonbury Festival 2008, Reading and Leeds Festival 2008, and Shockwaves NME Awards Tour 2009.

    Those opportunities, coupled with coverage from BBC Introducing and a “Critics’ Choice” win at the 2009 Brit Awards, meant that mastermind Florence Welch and company were already surrounded by a ton of praise and pressure when they began working on their first collection.

    Despite the fact that, as she revealed to Billboard in 2011, “huge amounts of media scrutiny” led to her repeatedly “lying, crying on the studio floor,” Lungs was a massive creative and commercial triumph. Its lusciously earnest and multi-stylistic poise rightly earned comparisons to fellow female musicians like Grace Slick, Kate Bush, Tori Amos, Björk, and PJ Harvey (though Welch herself cites “male singers” and local “garage punk bands” as her main influences).

    Advertisement

    It also sold quite well, reaching No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart and No. 14 on the Billboard 200, while numerous outlets — The A.V. Club, The Guardian, Entertainment Weekly, Spin, and of course, Consequence — celebrated it. Thus, the stage was set for the then-sextet to make an even bigger impression with Lungs’ successor. Thankfully, Ceremonials, released on October 28th, 2011, did just that.

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

M83 Hurry Up We're Dreaming

M83's Hurry Up, We're Dreaming Turns 10: An Enduring Era of Indie

October 18, 2021

Mulholland Drive

Now I'm in This Dream Place: Mulholland Drive Is Still Puzzling, 20 Years Later

October 13, 2021

Seinfeld Pilot

What's the Deal with Seinfeld's Bizarre Pilot?

September 30, 2021

ask dr mike big 4 steps mental health going there podcast

Ask Dr. Mike: The Big Four Steps to Improving Mental Health

September 28, 2021

 

Pinkerton Anniversary Essay

Weezer's Pinkerton at 25: The Band Has Moved On, Though We Never May Do the Same

September 23, 2021

Norm Macdonald Dirty Work

Dirty Work Is a Weird Glimpse Into the Movie Career Norm Macdonald Almost Had

September 14, 2021

The Microphones The Glow Pt 2

20 Years of The Microphones' The Glow Pt. 2, An Aural Tapestry of Sound Art and Avant-Folk

September 10, 2021

Michael K Williams

Michael K. Williams Was So Much More Than Omar Little

September 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Florence + the Machine's Ceremonials Turns 10: An Unabashed Work from a Baroque Pop Powerhouse

Menu Shop Search Sale