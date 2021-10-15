Menu
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Unveil New Album Sticky: Stream

The UK punk act is back with its fourth studio album

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, photo by Jenny Brough
October 15, 2021 | 12:45pm ET

    UK punk rockers Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have just released their latest album, Sticky. The full LP is available to stream below.

    Sticky marks the band’s fourth album, following up 2019’s End of Suffering. Carter and company unveiled a few singles prior to the release, including “Sticky,” “My Town,” and “Get a Tattoo” (for which Heavy Consequence exclusively premiered the music video).

    “This entire record is a celebration of everything that has been taken away from us, the chaos that makes us human,” said Carter in a press release. “The emotional scavengers we are, hunting around in all the wrong places for an immediate feeling we can compartmentalize and inject straight into our hearts without fear of consequence.”

    Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have established themselves as one of the most dynamic live bands in recent years, with the charismatic and fearless Carter a master at whipping up a frenzy amid the audience. Carter has been rocking concert stages for more than 15 years, having previously fronted the UK hardcore act Gallows.

    Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes at Koneko Cat Cafe in NYC
     Editor's Pick
    Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Stop by a Cat Cafe to Talk New Album, Mental Health, and more

    The band will tour the UK in November, followed by a European run kicking off in January. Tickets are available here.

    Stream Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes’ Sticky below, followed by our 2019 conversation with Carter and guitarist Dean Richardson at a cat cafe in New York City. Pick up a copy of the new album on vinyl and other formats via Amazon.

