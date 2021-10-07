Menu
Frank Turner Announces New Album FTHC, Shares "Haven't Been Doing So Well": Stream

Plus, see Turner's 2021 tour dates

frank turner fthc new album haven't been doing so well new song stream
Frank Turner, photo by Ben Morse
October 7, 2021

    UK folk punk singer Frank Turner has announced his ninth studio album FTHC, due out February 11th, 2022 via Xtra Mile Recordings/Polydor. He’s also shared “Haven’t Been Doing So Well” as the latest preview from the record.

    FTHC follows 2019’s No Man’s Land. It was recorded at ARC (Abbey Recording Studios) just outside of Oxford, England and produced/mixed by Rich Costey (Foo Fighters, Muse, Biffy Clyro). For the album’s 14 tracks, Turner recruited artists like Jason Isbell and Dom Howard of Muse, who both appear on the first single “The Gathering.” Ilan Rubin, best known for his work with Nine Inch Nails, played most of the drums on the record.

    Pre-orders for the physical editions are ongoing, with signed bundles exclusively available from Turner’s official store.

    Related Video

    “Haven’t Been Doing So Well” is a rousing, cathartic track capturing the emotions many people have experienced during the pandemic. “I keep it all in with my idiot grin,” Turner sings. “And I’m doing my best but there’s very little left/ So cut me some slack if I crawl back into my shell.”

    “It’s been a difficult time for a lot of people and their mental health, myself included, and discussing that openly is important to me,” Turner explained in a statement, “so this is a song about anxiety and the struggles that come with that.”

    Turner is currently on tour in the US through late October. Find all the dates below and pick up tickets here.

    FTHC Artwork:

    frank turner fthc new album artwork

    FTHC Tracklist:
    01. Non Serviam
    02. The Gathering
    03. Haven’t Been Doing So Well
    04. Untainted Love
    05. Fatherless
    06. My Bad
    07. Miranda
    08. A Wave Across a Bay
    09. The Resurrectionists
    10. Punches
    11. Perfect Score
    12. The Work
    13. Little Life
    14. Farewell to My City

    Frank Turner 2021 Tour Dates:
    10/08 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall #
    10/09 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live #
    10/10 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino #
    10/12 – Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon #
    10/13 – Buffalo, NY @ The Rec Room #
    10/14 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre #
    10/15 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom #
    10/16 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers #
    10/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #
    10/19 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre #
    10/20 – Madison, WI @ Majestic, Theatre #
    10/22 – Detroit, MI @ Chapel at the Masonic Temple #
    10/23 – Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop #
    10/24 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement #
    10/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle #
    10/27 – Athens, GA @ The Georgia Theatre #
    10/28 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall #
    10/29 – Gainesville, FL @ The Fest 19

    # = with Nathan Gray

