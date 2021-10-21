Menu
Franz Ferdinand Drummer Paul Thomson Leaves Band, Replaced by Audrey Tait

"After having played with Paul for so long, it's obvious that not just anyone could sit behind the kit in FF, so we’re happy to say that one of the other best drummers in the world is joining us"

Paul Thomson and Audrey Tait, photo via Twitter/@Franz_Ferdinand
October 21, 2021 | 3:43pm ET

    After 19 years, founding Franz Ferdinand drummer Paul Thomson has left the band. The Scottish rockers made the announcement on Twitter and indicated that he’ll be replaced by Audrey Tait. To show there are no hard feelings, the two drummers posed for a photo in which he symbolically handed her the drumsticks.

    In a statement, the group wrote, “Paul is leaving the band. It was a bit of a shocker for us when we found out, so it probably will be for some of you too. Paul has been our friend for over twenty five years & we’re looking forward to at least another twenty five. He’s a funny, smart, sensitive guy.”

    Franz Ferdinand added, “After having played with Paul for so long, it’s obvious that not just anyone could sit behind the kit in FF, so we’re happy to say that one of the other best drummers in the world is joining us. Many of you in Glasgow will already know what an incredible musician Audrey Tait is and we’re thrilled to have her join us. It feels totally natural playing with her and she’s a great laugh.”

    On the same thread, Thomson bid farewell to the fans, writing, “After nearly 20 years the time has come for this boy to step aside. I never imagined in 2002 that life would have all of this in store. It’s been like a dream and I’m still processing. I want to thank each of you that bought a record, came to a concert and shared all these experiences with me. I will never forget it. Franz Ferdinand was, is, and always will be family and a huge part of me. My words and smile are so easy now. Love, Paul.” Check out the full statements below.

    Thomson set up behind the kit for each of Franz Ferdinand’s five studio albums, from 2004’s self-titled LP through 2018’s Always AscendingThe band’s most recent release, the single “Black Tuesday,” came out in 2019.

