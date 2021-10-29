Fugees Postpone Reunion Tour

Fugees are postponing their 25th anniversary reunion tour “to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour will be fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible.”

Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel had been scheduled to kick off the 12-date arena tour in early November. According to a statement announcing the postponement, those shows are being moved to early 2022. The trio also says they’re “adding more cities and dates.”

Given the long and messy history between Fugees’ three members, the idea that their reunion tour would go off without a hitch always felt like a pipe dream. In the group’s defense, there’s nothing in today’s announcement to suggest the tour is in danger of being canceled outright, but until Hill, Jean, and Michel physically take the stage, many ticketholders will undoubtedly be holding their breath.

Fugrees previewed their tour with a surprise concert at New York City’s Pier 17 in September. Watch footage of their performance of “Ready or Not” below.

Fugees 2021 Tour Dates:

11/02 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/07 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/21 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

11/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

11/28 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

12/04 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena

12/06 – London, UK @ The O2

TBA – Nigeria @ TBA

12/18 – Ghana @ TBA

