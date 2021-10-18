Gang of Four Announce 2022 North American Tour

Gang of Four have announced a new 2022 tour, their first dates since the passing of founding member Andy Gill last year.

Scheduled to take place across North America in March, the trek will find the band highlighting songs from their 1977-1983 releases, including ’79’s Entertainment!, ’81’s Solid Gold, and ’82’s Songs of the Free. Much of this material was featured on the recently released Gang of Four: 77-81 box set, part of Matador Records’ archival campaign.

Co-founding bassist Dave Allen will sit out the tour “due to personal reasons,” according to a press release, though it’s noted he “remains an essential and vital part of the band.” Filling in for Allen will be returning bassist Sara Lee, who was last with Gang of Four from 1980 to 1984. Also joining lead vocalist Jon King and drummer Hugo Burnham will be guitarist David Pajo of Slint and Papa M.

“I am excited to be back out next spring with two of my dearest Gangsters and a new one,” said Burnham in a statement. “Jon, Sara, and I cannot wait to make stylin’ loud noises with the fierce and fabulous David Pajo. Bring your hearts and your ear-plugs.”

Added King, “It’s been too long, can’t wait to get back at it, be positive, agitate for the good. Getting back together with Sara and Hugo will be wonderful and working with David P. will be a blast. A chance to bring light into the darkness.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 22nd, and you can grab yours via Ticketmaster. Find the complete itinerary below.

Over the summer, the legacy of Gill and Gang of Four was celebrated with the tribute album The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four. The LP featured contributions from Serj Tankian and Tom Morello, Warpaint, Helmet, Flea, John Frusciante, and more.

“Gang of Four 77-83 Tour” 2022 Dates:

03/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity

03/02 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

03/03 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

03/04 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe

03/06 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

03/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

03/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

03/09 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

03/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hall

03/12 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

03/14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

03/15 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

03/16 – Dallas, TX @ Granada

03/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live

03/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy

03/20 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

03/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

03/23 – Portland, OR @ Rev Hall

03/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club