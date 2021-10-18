Menu
Gang of Four Announce 2022 North American Tour

Marking the band's first outing since the passing of Andy Gill

Gang of Four, photo courtesy of artist
October 18, 2021 | 12:00pm ET

    Gang of Four have announced a new 2022 tour, their first dates since the passing of founding member Andy Gill last year.

    Scheduled to take place across North America in March, the trek will find the band highlighting songs from their 1977-1983 releases, including ’79’s Entertainment!, ’81’s Solid Gold, and ’82’s Songs of the Free. Much of this material was featured on the recently released Gang of Four: 77-81 box set, part of Matador Records’ archival campaign.

    Co-founding bassist Dave Allen will sit out the tour “due to personal reasons,” according to a press release, though it’s noted he “remains an essential and vital part of the band.” Filling in for Allen will be returning bassist Sara Lee, who was last with Gang of Four from 1980 to 1984. Also joining lead vocalist Jon King and drummer Hugo Burnham will be guitarist David Pajo of Slint and Papa M.

    “I am excited to be back out next spring with two of my dearest Gangsters and a new one,” said Burnham in a statement. “Jon, Sara, and I cannot wait to make stylin’ loud noises with the fierce and fabulous David Pajo. Bring your hearts and your ear-plugs.”

    Added King, “It’s been too long, can’t wait to get back at it, be positive, agitate for the good. Getting back together with Sara and Hugo will be wonderful and working with David P. will be a blast. A chance to bring light into the darkness.”

    Gang of Four Leo Cackett Track by Track this heaven gives me migranes
    Gang of Four Break Down Andy Gill’s Final EP, This Heaven Gives Me Migraine, Track by Track: Stream

    Tickets go on sale Friday, October 22nd, and you can grab yours via Ticketmaster. Find the complete itinerary below.

    Over the summer, the legacy of Gill and Gang of Four was celebrated with the tribute album The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four. The LP featured contributions from Serj Tankian and Tom Morello, Warpaint, Helmet, Flea, John Frusciante, and more.

    “Gang of Four 77-83 Tour” 2022 Dates:
    03/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity
    03/02 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
    03/03 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag
    03/04 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe
    03/06 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
    03/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
    03/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    03/09 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    03/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hall
    03/12 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
    03/14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    03/15 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio
    03/16 – Dallas, TX @ Granada
    03/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live
    03/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy
    03/20 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
    03/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent
    03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    03/23 – Portland, OR @ Rev Hall
    03/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

Gang of Four Announce 2022 North American Tour

