Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Geese’s Debut Album Projector Brilliantly Oscillates Between Anxiety and Euphoria

Our November Artist of the Month's brand of progressive indie rock is wholly accessible and deeply fun

geese projector review
Geese, photo by Daniel Topete
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 28, 2021 | 10:30am ET

    In typical New York City fashion, Geese hails, essentially, from a basement. But unlike the current trend of bedroom pop and indie stars turning into NYC phenomena via a solo project, Geese are doing so with five members.

    Packed into an undoubtedly sweaty basement studio in Brooklyn — appropriately dubbed “The Nest” by the band — Geese have formulated their magnificent debut album Projector, out Friday, October 29th, and arrived with a fully realized sound, an impressive command over their instruments, and a few (virgin) cocktails worth of energy.

    Though the members of Geese — who are also Consequence‘s November Artist of the Month — have only recently graduated high school, their tightly-composed sound and progressive instrumentation suggests that they’ve been playing music forever. Comparisons between Britain’s black midi have been thrown around a great deal — partly due to the fact that Projector was produced by Dan Carey, who helmed black midi’s remarkable debut Schlagenheim. And while that comparison is not unfounded, Geese seem to be entirely in their own lane.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Projector features the sound of a young band following every avenue they’re interested in, all without losing their essence: interlocking guitar parts, quick tempo and feel changes, explosions and implosions when you least expect them. And where bands like Squid and black midi lean so heavily into math rock that it can be hard to digest, Geese’s brand of progressive indie rock is wholly accessible and deeply fun.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

i don't live here anymore review

The War on Drugs Tighten and Lighten Up on I Don't Live Here Anymore

October 27, 2021

Florence and the Machine Ceremonials

Florence + the Machine's Ceremonials Turns 10: An Unabashed Work from a Baroque Pop Powerhouse

October 26, 2021

Lana Del Rey Blue Banisters

Lana Del Rey Meditates in an Emergency on Blue Banisters

October 22, 2021

B+
Dream Theater

Dream Theater's Prog Vision Remains Laser Focused on A View From the Top of the World: Review

October 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Geese's Debut Album Projector Brilliantly Oscillates Between Anxiety and Euphoria

Menu Shop Search Sale