Artist of the Month Geese Break Down Debut Album Projector Track by Track: Exclusive

In our recurring feature Track by Track, artists take us through the inspirations behind each song on their newest release. Today, Geese go track by track through their debut album Projector.

Honk if you like good music: New York rockers Geese have unveiled their debut album Projector. Stream it in full below.

Consequence‘s November Artist of the Month are fresh out of school, having recorded the album in a home studio during their junior and senior years of high school. Cameron Winter is the singer and primary songwriter, and as he tells us, some of these tunes came to him while schoolwork was “boring me to tears.” Gus Green and Foster Hudson wield guitars as shimmering and forceful as ocean waves, and Dom DiGesu (bass), and Max Bassi (drums) provide the sometimes groovy, sometimes thunderous rhythm section.

Advertisement

Projector strikes a giddy balance between fun and challenging, with irresistible hooks briefly interrupted by violent splashes of dissonance. “We like the idea of confusing the listener a little,” the band said in a statement, “trying to make every song a counteraction to the last, pinballing between catchy and complicated, fast and slow.”

The album was mixed by Dan Carey, and preceded by the singles “Disco,” “Low Era,” and “Projector.” Geese are currently touring in support of the project, and tickets are available through Ticketmaster. Check out the album, and read the stories behind each of the songs, below.