Genesis Postpone Tour Dates Due to COVID-19 Positive Test

Genesis have postponed the final four UK shows of their reunion tour after a member of the band tested positive for COVD-19.

The impacted dates include a gig scheduled in Glasgow on Friday night and three upcoming shows at the O2 in London. “We are working to reschedule them as soon as possible and will announce the new dates through our website and social media channels as soon as possible,” the band said in a statement. “All tickets will remain valid and ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket providers.”

“This is a hugely frustrating development for the band who are devastated with this unlucky turn of events. They hate having to take these steps but the safety of the audience and touring crew has to take priority. They look forward to seeing you upon their return.”

If all goes as planned, Genesis are set to kick off the North American leg of “The Last Domino? Tour” in November. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Genesis 2021 Tour Dates:

11/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

11/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/22 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

11/23 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

11/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

11/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

12/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/08 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

12/10 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

12/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

12/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden