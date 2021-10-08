Menu
Genesis Postpone Tour Dates Due to COVID-19 Positive Test

"This is a hugely frustrating development for the band who are devastated with this unlucky turn of events"

October 8, 2021 | 12:43pm ET

    Genesis have postponed the final four UK shows of their reunion tour after a member of the band tested positive for COVD-19.

    The impacted dates include a gig scheduled in Glasgow on Friday night and three upcoming shows at the O2 in London. “We are working to reschedule them as soon as possible and will announce the new dates through our website and social media channels as soon as possible,” the band said in a statement. “All tickets will remain valid and ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket providers.”

    “This is a hugely frustrating development for the band who are devastated with this unlucky turn of events. They hate having to take these steps but the safety of the audience and touring crew has to take priority. They look forward to seeing you upon their return.”

    If all goes as planned, Genesis are set to kick off the North American leg of “The Last Domino? Tour” in November. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

    Genesis 2021 Tour Dates:
    11/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    11/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    11/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    11/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    11/22 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    11/23 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    11/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    11/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    11/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    11/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    12/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    12/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    12/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    12/08 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    12/10 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    12/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    12/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    12/16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

