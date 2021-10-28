Menu
Gojira Rock Egypt Before Getting Washed Away in “Sphinx” Video: Watch

The French metal band offers up an ominous clip for the Fortitude track

gojira sphinx video
Gojira (via YouTube)
October 28, 2021 | 11:57am ET

    Gojira have unveiled the music video for “Sphinx,” giving the Fortitude track a stylized visual treatment.

    Never ones to skimp on videos, the French band again offer up a vibrant clip, directed and animated by Zev Deans. Bringing the song’s subject matter to life, we see the members of Gojira literally performing at the foot of the Egyptian colossus.

    It’s never a simple performance video with the environmentally conscious band. As the song ends, a seismic flood washes away one of Earth’s longest standing monuments, The Great Pyramid of Giza, and the members of Gojira along with it. The ending is downright chilling.

    Gojira are currently out on a US headlining tour with support from Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry. The trek continues tonight (October 28th) with a show in Rochester, New York, and runs through a November 10th show in North Charleston, South Carolina. Heavy Consequence recently caught Gojira on their stop at Aftershock Festival. Get tickets to remaining dates via Ticketmaster.

    Furthermore, Gojira are set for a spring 2022 US run supporting Deftones, previously postponed twice due to the pandemic.

    Gojira Announce Fall 2021 US Headlining Tour

    In other news, Gojira’s environmental and charitable efforts were recently honored by paleontologists, who named three fossils after members of the band. The scientists credited Gojira’s history of ecological awareness as a reason for the etymology.

    Watch the video for “Sphinx” below.

